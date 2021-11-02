Mazda Canada Reports Sales For October 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 4,836 vehicles, representing a decrease of 24.6 percent versus October 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 57,278, which is an increase of 19.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda6 sales increased by 19.6% year-over-year.
  • MX-5 sales jumped 100% in October compared to the same time in 2020 and YTD sales are up 91.2%
  • Mazda's passenger car lineup was up overall in October, posting a 1% gain versus October 2020.

October

October

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

1,114

1,117

-0.3%

10,556

10,892

-3.1%

Mazda6

61

51

19.6%

1,363

880

54.9%

MX-5

10

5

100.0%

975

510

91.2%

Passenger Car

1,185

1,173

1.0%

12,894

12,282

5.0%

CX-3

277

522

-46.9%

5,032

4,947

1.7%

CX-30

804

1,122

-28.3%

10,760

7,575

42.0%

CX-5

2,243

3,153

-28.9%

24,185

20,177

19.9%

CX-9

254

444

-42.8%

4,334

3,067

41.3%

MX-30

73

-

-

73

-

-

Light Truck

3,651

5,241

-30.3%

44,384

35,766

24.1%

MAZDA TOTAL

4,836

6,414

-24.6%

57,278

48,048

19.2%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

