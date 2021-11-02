Mazda Canada Reports Sales For October 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 4,836 vehicles, representing a decrease of 24.6 percent versus October 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 57,278, which is an increase of 19.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda6 sales increased by 19.6% year-over-year.

MX-5 sales jumped 100% in October compared to the same time in 2020 and YTD sales are up 91.2%

Mazda's passenger car lineup was up overall in October, posting a 1% gain versus October 2020 .



October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,114 1,117 -0.3% 10,556 10,892 -3.1% Mazda6 61 51 19.6% 1,363 880 54.9% MX-5 10 5 100.0% 975 510 91.2% Passenger Car 1,185 1,173 1.0% 12,894 12,282 5.0% CX-3 277 522 -46.9% 5,032 4,947 1.7% CX-30 804 1,122 -28.3% 10,760 7,575 42.0% CX-5 2,243 3,153 -28.9% 24,185 20,177 19.9% CX-9 254 444 -42.8% 4,334 3,067 41.3% MX-30 73 - - 73 - - Light Truck 3,651 5,241 -30.3% 44,384 35,766 24.1% MAZDA TOTAL 4,836 6,414 -24.6% 57,278 48,048 19.2%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

