Mazda Canada Reports Sales For October 2021

Nov 02, 2021, 17:46 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 4,836 vehicles, representing a decrease of 24.6 percent versus October 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 57,278, which is an increase of 19.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda6 sales increased by 19.6% year-over-year.
- MX-5 sales jumped 100% in October compared to the same time in 2020 and YTD sales are up 91.2%
- Mazda's passenger car lineup was up overall in October, posting a 1% gain versus October 2020.
|
October
|
October
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,114
|
1,117
|
-0.3%
|
10,556
|
10,892
|
-3.1%
|
Mazda6
|
61
|
51
|
19.6%
|
1,363
|
880
|
54.9%
|
MX-5
|
10
|
5
|
100.0%
|
975
|
510
|
91.2%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,185
|
1,173
|
1.0%
|
12,894
|
12,282
|
5.0%
|
CX-3
|
277
|
522
|
-46.9%
|
5,032
|
4,947
|
1.7%
|
CX-30
|
804
|
1,122
|
-28.3%
|
10,760
|
7,575
|
42.0%
|
CX-5
|
2,243
|
3,153
|
-28.9%
|
24,185
|
20,177
|
19.9%
|
CX-9
|
254
|
444
|
-42.8%
|
4,334
|
3,067
|
41.3%
|
MX-30
|
73
|
-
|
-
|
73
|
-
|
-
|
Light Truck
|
3,651
|
5,241
|
-30.3%
|
44,384
|
35,766
|
24.1%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,836
|
6,414
|
-24.6%
|
57,278
|
48,048
|
19.2%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
