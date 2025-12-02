MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON , Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,982 vehicles, representing an increase of 5.0 percent versus November 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 76,814, which is an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

NOVEMBER 2025 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 set a new benchmark for November, with year-over-year (YOY) growth of 3.3 percent.

CX-70 also recorded best November sales, with sales up 29.9 percent versus November 2024.

Sales of CX-90 increased by 32.2 percent compared to November 2024.

CX-5 sales jumped by 49.7 percent year-over-year.

MX-5 sales rose by 40.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda3 grew sales by 21.5 percent versus November 2024.



November November YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 905 745 21.5 % 13,333 9,639 38.3 % MX-5 31 22 40.9 % 1,036 1,032 0.4 % Passenger Car 936 767 22.0 % 14,369 10,671 34.7 % CX-30 1,420 1,374 3.3 % 15,467 13,257 16.7 % CX-5 2,372 1,584 49.7 % 26,242 23,431 12.0 % CX-50 140 1,122 -87.5 % 7,956 9,912 -19.7 % CX-70 404 311 29.9 % 4,868 2,814 73.0 % CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 710 537 32.2 % 7,900 7,277 8.6 % MX-30 0 4 -100.0 % 12 269 -95.5 % Light Truck 5,046 4,932 2.3 % 62,445 56,989 9.6 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,982 5,699 5.0 % 76,814 67,660 13.5 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

