MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.1 percent versus November 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,135, which is a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

NOVEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5 sales jumped 35.6 percent compared to November 2021

MX-5 records best November sales in 15 years, with an impressive 327.3 percent increase vs November 2021

CX-9 sales were up 51.6 percent versus the same time last year, recording sixth consecutive month of YOY growth

MX-30 EV sales increased 4.5 percent year-over-year



November November YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 538 827 -34.9 % 7,640 11,383 -32.9 % MX-5 47 11 327.3 % 641 986 -35.0 % Passenger Car 585 865 -32.4 % 8,281 13,759 -39.8 % CX-3 0 122 -100.0 % 3,050 5,154 -40.8 % CX-30 280 501 -44.1 % 6,253 11,261 -44.5 % CX-5 1,783 1,315 35.6 % 22,733 25,500 -10.9 % CX-50 179 0 0.0 % 2,154 0 0.0 % CX-9 194 128 51.6 % 3,896 4,462 -12.7 % MX-30 46 44 4.5 % 768 117 556.4 % Light Truck 2,482 2,110 17.6 % 38,854 46,494 -16.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 3,067 2,975 3.1 % 47,135 60,253 -21.8 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

