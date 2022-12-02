MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2022

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Dec 02, 2022, 14:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.1 percent versus November 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,135, which is a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

NOVEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS: 
  • CX-5 sales jumped 35.6 percent compared to November 2021
  • MX-5 records best November sales in 15 years, with an impressive 327.3 percent increase vs November 2021
  • CX-9 sales were up 51.6 percent versus the same time last year, recording sixth consecutive month of YOY growth
  • MX-30 EV sales increased 4.5 percent year-over-year

November

November 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3 

538

827

-34.9 %

7,640

11,383

-32.9 %

MX-5 

47

11

327.3 %

641

986

-35.0 %

Passenger Car 

585

865

-32.4 %

8,281

13,759

-39.8 %

CX-3 

0

122

-100.0 %

3,050

5,154

-40.8 %

CX-30 

280

501

-44.1 %

6,253

11,261

-44.5 %

CX-5 

1,783

1,315

35.6 %

22,733

25,500

-10.9 %

CX-50 

179

0

0.0 %

2,154

0

0.0 %

CX-9

194

128

51.6 %

3,896

4,462

-12.7 %

MX-30

46

44

4.5 %

768

117

556.4 %

Light Truck 

2,482

2,110

17.6 %

38,854

46,494

-16.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

3,067

2,975

3.1 %

47,135

60,253

-21.8 %







Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...