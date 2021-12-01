Mazda Canada Reports Sales for November 2021

Dec 01, 2021, 15:19 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 2,975 vehicles, representing a decrease of 46.6 percent versus November 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 60,253, which is an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:
- MX-5 sales jumped 1,000% in November compared to the same time in 2020 and YTD sales are up 93.0%
- In November, Mazda launched an initiative called Local Legends to help rebuild small businesses that were significantly impacted by pandemic lockdowns, pledging up to $1 million dollars of support. Visit https://www.mazda.ca/en/mazdalocallegends/ to learn more.
|
November
|
November
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
827
|
1,073
|
-22.9%
|
11,383
|
11,965
|
-4.9%
|
Mazda6
|
27
|
77
|
-64.9%
|
1,390
|
957
|
45.2%
|
MX-5
|
11
|
1
|
1000.0%
|
986
|
511
|
93.0%
|
Passenger Car
|
865
|
1,151
|
-24.8%
|
13,759
|
13,433
|
2.4%
|
CX-3
|
122
|
333
|
-63.4%
|
5,154
|
5,280
|
-2.4%
|
CX-30
|
501
|
852
|
-41.2%
|
11,261
|
8,427
|
33.6%
|
CX-5
|
1,315
|
2,725
|
-51.7%
|
25,500
|
22,902
|
11.3%
|
CX-9
|
128
|
513
|
-75.0%
|
4,462
|
3,580
|
24.6%
|
MX-30
|
44
|
-
|
-
|
117
|
-
|
-
|
Light Truck
|
2,110
|
4,423
|
-52.3%
|
46,494
|
40,189
|
15.7%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
2,975
|
5,574
|
-46.6%
|
60,253
|
53,622
|
12.4%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
