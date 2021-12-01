Mazda Canada Reports Sales for November 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 2,975 vehicles, representing a decrease of 46.6 percent versus November 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 60,253, which is an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:

MX-5 sales jumped 1,000% in November compared to the same time in 2020 and YTD sales are up 93.0%

In November, Mazda launched an initiative called Local Legends to help rebuild small businesses that were significantly impacted by pandemic lockdowns, pledging up to $1 million dollars of support. Visit https://www.mazda.ca/en/mazdalocallegends/ to learn more.



November November YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 827 1,073 -22.9% 11,383 11,965 -4.9% Mazda6 27 77 -64.9% 1,390 957 45.2% MX-5 11 1 1000.0% 986 511 93.0% Passenger Car 865 1,151 -24.8% 13,759 13,433 2.4% CX-3 122 333 -63.4% 5,154 5,280 -2.4% CX-30 501 852 -41.2% 11,261 8,427 33.6% CX-5 1,315 2,725 -51.7% 25,500 22,902 11.3% CX-9 128 513 -75.0% 4,462 3,580 24.6% MX-30 44 - - 117 - - Light Truck 2,110 4,423 -52.3% 46,494 40,189 15.7% MAZDA TOTAL 2,975 5,574 -46.6% 60,253 53,622 12.4%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

