Mazda Canada Reports Sales for November 2021

December 1, 2021

Mazda Canada Inc.

Dec 01, 2021, 15:19 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 2,975 vehicles, representing a decrease of 46.6 percent versus November 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 60,253, which is an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • MX-5 sales jumped 1,000% in November compared to the same time in 2020 and YTD sales are up 93.0%
  • In November, Mazda launched an initiative called Local Legends to help rebuild small businesses that were significantly impacted by pandemic lockdowns, pledging up to $1 million dollars of support. Visit https://www.mazda.ca/en/mazdalocallegends/ to learn more.

November

November

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

827

1,073

-22.9%

11,383

11,965

-4.9%

Mazda6

27

77

-64.9%

1,390

957

45.2%

MX-5

11

1

1000.0%

986

511

93.0%

Passenger Car

865

1,151

-24.8%

13,759

13,433

2.4%

CX-3

122

333

-63.4%

5,154

5,280

-2.4%

CX-30

501

852

-41.2%

11,261

8,427

33.6%

CX-5

1,315

2,725

-51.7%

25,500

22,902

11.3%

CX-9

128

513

-75.0%

4,462

3,580

24.6%

MX-30

44

-

-

117

-

-

Light Truck

2,110

4,423

-52.3%

46,494

40,189

15.7%

MAZDA TOTAL

2,975

5,574

-46.6%

60,253

53,622

12.4%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

