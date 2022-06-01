MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, representing a decrease of 31.5 percent versus May 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 22,892, which is a decrease of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

MAY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-9 receives "Good" score, which is the highest rating, in new, tougher IIHS side impact test and joins the CX-5, which was the only compact SUV tested to score "Good" in a recent test.

All-new 2023 CX-50 goes on sale for the first time in Canada in May and is available at dealers across the country.



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 444 1,151 -61.4% 4,554 4,911 -7.3% MX-5 21 132 -84.1% 371 640 -42.0% Passenger Car 465 1,599 -70.9% 4,925 6,403 -23.1% CX-3 291 377 -22.8% 2,557 2,715 -5.8% CX-30 805 1,168 -31.1% 3,229 4,724 -31.6% CX-5 1,629 2,281 -28.6% 9,819 11,525 -14.8% CX-50 404 0 0.0% 404 0 0.0% CX-9 326 380 -14.2% 1,588 2,392 -33.6% MX-30 54 0 0.0% 370 0 0.0% Light Truck 3,509 4,206 -16.6% 17,967 21,356 -15.9% MAZDA TOTAL 3,974 5,805 -31.5% 22,892 27,759 -17.5%



Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

