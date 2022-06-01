MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2022

Jun 01, 2022, 16:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, representing a decrease of 31.5 percent versus May 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 22,892, which is a decrease of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
MAY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-9 receives "Good" score, which is the highest rating, in new, tougher IIHS side impact test and joins the CX-5, which was the only compact SUV tested to score "Good" in a recent test.
- All-new 2023 CX-50 goes on sale for the first time in Canada in May and is available at dealers across the country.
|
May
|
May
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
444
|
1,151
|
-61.4%
|
4,554
|
4,911
|
-7.3%
|
MX-5
|
21
|
132
|
-84.1%
|
371
|
640
|
-42.0%
|
Passenger Car
|
465
|
1,599
|
-70.9%
|
4,925
|
6,403
|
-23.1%
|
CX-3
|
291
|
377
|
-22.8%
|
2,557
|
2,715
|
-5.8%
|
CX-30
|
805
|
1,168
|
-31.1%
|
3,229
|
4,724
|
-31.6%
|
CX-5
|
1,629
|
2,281
|
-28.6%
|
9,819
|
11,525
|
-14.8%
|
CX-50
|
404
|
0
|
0.0%
|
404
|
0
|
0.0%
|
CX-9
|
326
|
380
|
-14.2%
|
1,588
|
2,392
|
-33.6%
|
MX-30
|
54
|
0
|
0.0%
|
370
|
0
|
0.0%
|
Light Truck
|
3,509
|
4,206
|
-16.6%
|
17,967
|
21,356
|
-15.9%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
3,974
|
5,805
|
-31.5%
|
22,892
|
27,759
|
-17.5%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
