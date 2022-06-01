MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, representing a decrease of 31.5 percent versus May 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 22,892, which is a decrease of 17.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

MAY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-9 receives "Good" score, which is the highest rating, in new, tougher IIHS side impact test and joins the CX-5, which was the only compact SUV tested to score "Good" in a recent test.
  • All-new 2023 CX-50 goes on sale for the first time in Canada in May and is available at dealers across the country.

May

May

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

444

1,151

-61.4%

4,554

4,911

-7.3%

MX-5

21

132

-84.1%

371

640

-42.0%

Passenger Car     

465

1,599

-70.9%

4,925

6,403

-23.1%

CX-3

291

377

-22.8%

2,557

2,715

-5.8%

CX-30

805

1,168

-31.1%

3,229

4,724

-31.6%

CX-5

1,629

2,281

-28.6%

9,819

11,525

-14.8%

CX-50

404

0

0.0%

404

0

0.0%

CX-9

326

380

-14.2%

1,588

2,392

-33.6%

MX-30

54

0

0.0%

370

0

0.0%

Light Truck

3,509

4,206

-16.6%

17,967

21,356

-15.9%

MAZDA TOTAL

3,974

5,805

-31.5%

22,892

27,759

-17.5%


Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

