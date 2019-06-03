Mazda Canada reports sales for May 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,380 vehicles, representing a decrease of 17.7 percent versus May 2018. Year-to-date sales are 26,510, which is a decrease of 14.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY MAY SALES NOTES:

After giving up the top spot last month, CX-5 reclaims the lead in Mazda sales for May and grows it's YTD lead over the Mazda3.

When the sun comes out, so do the convertible lovers. MX-5 sales were up 9.6 percent over May 2018 .

. CX-9 sales in May were up 3.7 percent compared to the same time last year.

Strong demand for the new i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the 2019 Mazda3 continues into the warmer months, with 38.3 percent of new owners choosing this option.

Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 84.1 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in May.



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 2,219 2,874 -22.8% 9,723 10,631 -8.5% Mazda5 0 191 -100.0% 0 629 -100.0% Mazda6 146 291 -49.8% 624 1,194 -47.7% MX-5 126 115 9.6% 354 441 -19.7% Passenger Car 2,491 3,471 -28.2% 10,701 12,895 -17.0% CX-3 969 1,326 -26.9% 3,886 5,199 -25.3% CX-5 2,559 2,605 -1.8% 10,350 11,307 -8.5% CX-9 361 348 3.7% 1,573 1,702 -7.6% Light Truck 3,889 4,279 -9.1% 15,809 18,208 -13.2% MAZDA TOTAL 6,380 7,750 -17.7% 26,510 31,103 -14.8%

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

