MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2024

April 3, 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,066 vehicles, representing a decrease of 7.4 percent versus March 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 13,615, which is an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

MARCH AND Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CX-50 increased sales by 185.8 percent versus March 2023, marking the best-ever monthly sales for CX-50.
  • CX-5 sales increased by 6.9 percent when compared to March 2023, and were up 46.8 percent for the quarter, versus the same period last year.

March

March

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

792

1,346

-41.2 %

2,118

2,521

-16.0 %

MX-5

51

220

-76.8 %

101

343

-70.6 %

Passenger Car

843

1,566

-46.2 %

2,219

2,864

-22.5 %

MX-30

21

98

-78.6 %

66

145

-54.5 %







CX-30

1,206

1,517

-20.5 %

3,248

3,294

-1.4 %

CX-5

1,735

1,623

6.9 %

4,853

3,305

46.8 %

CX-50

783

274

185.8 %

1,925

738

160.8 %

CX-9

20

392

-94.9 %

29

980

-97.0 %

CX-90

458

0

0.0 %

1,275

0

0.0 %

Light Truck

4,223

3,904

8.2 %

11,396

8,462

34.7 %

MAZDA TOTAL

5,066

5,470

-7.4 %

13,615

11,326

20.2 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

