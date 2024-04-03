MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,066 vehicles, representing a decrease of 7.4 percent versus March 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 13,615, which is an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

MARCH AND Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 increased sales by 185.8 percent versus March 2023 , marking the best-ever monthly sales for CX-50.

, marking the best-ever monthly sales for CX-50. CX-5 sales increased by 6.9 percent when compared to March 2023 , and were up 46.8 percent for the quarter, versus the same period last year.



March March YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 792 1,346 -41.2 % 2,118 2,521 -16.0 % MX-5 51 220 -76.8 % 101 343 -70.6 % Passenger Car 843 1,566 -46.2 % 2,219 2,864 -22.5 % MX-30 21 98 -78.6 % 66 145 -54.5 %













CX-30 1,206 1,517 -20.5 % 3,248 3,294 -1.4 % CX-5 1,735 1,623 6.9 % 4,853 3,305 46.8 % CX-50 783 274 185.8 % 1,925 738 160.8 % CX-9 20 392 -94.9 % 29 980 -97.0 % CX-90 458 0 0.0 % 1,275 0 0.0 % Light Truck 4,223 3,904 8.2 % 11,396 8,462 34.7 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,066 5,470 -7.4 % 13,615 11,326 20.2 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

