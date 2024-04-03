MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2024

Apr 03, 2024, 17:54 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,066 vehicles, representing a decrease of 7.4 percent versus March 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 13,615, which is an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.
- CX-50 increased sales by 185.8 percent versus March 2023, marking the best-ever monthly sales for CX-50.
- CX-5 sales increased by 6.9 percent when compared to March 2023, and were up 46.8 percent for the quarter, versus the same period last year.
|
March
|
March
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
792
|
1,346
|
-41.2 %
|
2,118
|
2,521
|
-16.0 %
|
MX-5
|
51
|
220
|
-76.8 %
|
101
|
343
|
-70.6 %
|
Passenger Car
|
843
|
1,566
|
-46.2 %
|
2,219
|
2,864
|
-22.5 %
|
MX-30
|
21
|
98
|
-78.6 %
|
66
|
145
|
-54.5 %
|
CX-30
|
1,206
|
1,517
|
-20.5 %
|
3,248
|
3,294
|
-1.4 %
|
CX-5
|
1,735
|
1,623
|
6.9 %
|
4,853
|
3,305
|
46.8 %
|
CX-50
|
783
|
274
|
185.8 %
|
1,925
|
738
|
160.8 %
|
CX-9
|
20
|
392
|
-94.9 %
|
29
|
980
|
-97.0 %
|
CX-90
|
458
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
1,275
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,223
|
3,904
|
8.2 %
|
11,396
|
8,462
|
34.7 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,066
|
5,470
|
-7.4 %
|
13,615
|
11,326
|
20.2 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
