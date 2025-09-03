News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Sep. 3, 2025
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sep. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 8,274 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.0 percent versus August 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 56,021, which is an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
AUGUST 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 sales jumped 100.6 percent versus August 2024.
- CX-30 sales jumped 35.1 percent YOY and marked a new record for August sales.
- CX-70 showed strong sales results with the best August on record, increasing by 78.0 percent YOY.
- MX-5 continued its summer growth streak, with sales up by 9.1 percent compared to August 2024.
|
August
|
August
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
2,060
|
1,027
|
100.6 %
|
9,976
|
6,930
|
44.0 %
|
MX-5
|
96
|
88
|
9.1 %
|
897
|
898
|
-0.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
2,156
|
1,115
|
93.4 %
|
10,873
|
7,828
|
38.9 %
|
CX-30
|
1,610
|
1,192
|
35.1 %
|
11,113
|
9,933
|
11.9 %
|
CX-5
|
2,732
|
3,727
|
-26.7 %
|
17,349
|
17,129
|
1.3 %
|
CX-50
|
423
|
1,048
|
-59.6 %
|
7,343
|
6,771
|
8.4 %
|
CX-70
|
502
|
282
|
78.0 %
|
3,652
|
1,710
|
113.6 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
29
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-90
|
851
|
1,079
|
-21.1 %
|
5,681
|
4,747
|
19.7 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
6
|
-100.0 %
|
10
|
261
|
-96.2 %
|
Light Truck
|
6,118
|
7,328
|
-16.5 %
|
45,148
|
40,580
|
11.3 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
8,274
|
8,443
|
-2.0 %
|
56,021
|
48,408
|
15.7 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
