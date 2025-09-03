MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR AUGUST 2025 Français

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sep. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 8,274 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.0 percent versus August 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 56,021, which is an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

AUGUST 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda3 sales jumped 100.6 percent versus August 2024.
  • CX-30 sales jumped 35.1 percent YOY and marked a new record for August sales.
  • CX-70 showed strong sales results with the best August on record, increasing by 78.0 percent YOY.
  • MX-5 continued its summer growth streak, with sales up by 9.1 percent compared to August 2024.

August

August

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Mazda3

2,060

1,027

100.6 %

9,976

6,930

44.0 %

MX-5

96

88

9.1 %

897

898

-0.1 %

Passenger Car     

2,156

1,115

93.4 %

10,873

7,828

38.9 %

CX-30

1,610

1,192

35.1 %

11,113

9,933

11.9 %

CX-5

2,732

3,727

-26.7 %

17,349

17,129

1.3 %

CX-50

423

1,048

-59.6 %

7,343

6,771

8.4 %

CX-70

502

282

78.0 %

3,652

1,710

113.6 %

CX-9

0

0

-

0

29

-100.0 %

CX-90

851

1,079

-21.1 %

5,681

4,747

19.7 %

MX-30

0

6

-100.0 %

10

261

-96.2 %

Light Truck

6,118

7,328

-16.5 %

45,148

40,580

11.3 %

MAZDA TOTAL

8,274

8,443

-2.0 %

56,021

48,408

15.7 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

