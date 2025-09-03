RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sep. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 8,274 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.0 percent versus August 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 56,021, which is an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

AUGUST 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 sales jumped 100.6 percent versus August 2024 .

. CX-30 sales jumped 35.1 percent YOY and marked a new record for August sales.

CX-70 showed strong sales results with the best August on record, increasing by 78.0 percent YOY.

MX-5 continued its summer growth streak, with sales up by 9.1 percent compared to August 2024 .



August August YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 2,060 1,027 100.6 % 9,976 6,930 44.0 % MX-5 96 88 9.1 % 897 898 -0.1 % Passenger Car 2,156 1,115 93.4 % 10,873 7,828 38.9 % CX-30 1,610 1,192 35.1 % 11,113 9,933 11.9 % CX-5 2,732 3,727 -26.7 % 17,349 17,129 1.3 % CX-50 423 1,048 -59.6 % 7,343 6,771 8.4 % CX-70 502 282 78.0 % 3,652 1,710 113.6 % CX-9 0 0 - 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 851 1,079 -21.1 % 5,681 4,747 19.7 % MX-30 0 6 -100.0 % 10 261 -96.2 % Light Truck 6,118 7,328 -16.5 % 45,148 40,580 11.3 % MAZDA TOTAL 8,274 8,443 -2.0 % 56,021 48,408 15.7 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

