MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.9 percent versus March 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 11,326, which is a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

MARCH AND Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 sales rose more than 100% percent month-over-month for the fourth month in a row, setting a new all-time monthly sales record, and closed out the quarter with the best-ever three-month start to the year.

Mazda3 sales rose 12.6 percent in March, marking the best March sales in four years.

MX-5 sales grew by 91.3 percent, tying March 2021 for the best March sales month since 1993. This also represents the best Q1 sales start for MX-5 in 28 years.

for the best March sales month since 1993. This also represents the best Q1 sales start for MX-5 in 28 years. CX-9 ended the quarter with a 15.7 percent growth versus the same period last year.



March March YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 1,346 1,195 12.6 % 2,521 3,072 -17.9 % MX-5 220 115 91.3 % 343 292 17.5 % Passenger Car 1,566 1,310 19.5 % 2,864 3,364 -14.9 % MX-30 98 147 -33.3 % 145 244 -40.6 % CX-3 0 842 -100.0 % 0 1,815 -100.0 % CX-30 1,517 714 112.5 % 3,294 1,207 172.9 % CX-5 1,623 2,329 -30.3 % 3,305 5,442 -39.3 % CX-50 274 0 0.0 % 738 0 0.0 % CX-9 392 468 -16.2 % 980 847 15.7 % Light Truck 3,904 4,500 -13.2 % 8,462 9,555 -11.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,470 5,810 -5.9 % 11,326 12,919 -12.3 %



Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

