MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2023

Apr 03, 2023, 18:55 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.9 percent versus March 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 11,326, which is a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.
MARCH AND Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 sales rose more than 100% percent month-over-month for the fourth month in a row, setting a new all-time monthly sales record, and closed out the quarter with the best-ever three-month start to the year.
- Mazda3 sales rose 12.6 percent in March, marking the best March sales in four years.
- MX-5 sales grew by 91.3 percent, tying March 2021 for the best March sales month since 1993. This also represents the best Q1 sales start for MX-5 in 28 years.
- CX-9 ended the quarter with a 15.7 percent growth versus the same period last year.
|
March
|
March
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,346
|
1,195
|
12.6 %
|
2,521
|
3,072
|
-17.9 %
|
MX-5
|
220
|
115
|
91.3 %
|
343
|
292
|
17.5 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,566
|
1,310
|
19.5 %
|
2,864
|
3,364
|
-14.9 %
|
MX-30
|
98
|
147
|
-33.3 %
|
145
|
244
|
-40.6 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
842
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
1,815
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-30
|
1,517
|
714
|
112.5 %
|
3,294
|
1,207
|
172.9 %
|
CX-5
|
1,623
|
2,329
|
-30.3 %
|
3,305
|
5,442
|
-39.3 %
|
CX-50
|
274
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
738
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
392
|
468
|
-16.2 %
|
980
|
847
|
15.7 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,904
|
4,500
|
-13.2 %
|
8,462
|
9,555
|
-11.4 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,470
|
5,810
|
-5.9 %
|
11,326
|
12,919
|
-12.3 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
