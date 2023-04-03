MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2023

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Apr 03, 2023, 18:55 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.9 percent versus March 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 11,326, which is a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

MARCH AND Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 sales rose more than 100% percent month-over-month for the fourth month in a row, setting a new all-time monthly sales record, and closed out the quarter with the best-ever three-month start to the year.
  • Mazda3 sales rose 12.6 percent in March, marking the best March sales in four years.
  • MX-5 sales grew by 91.3 percent, tying March 2021 for the best March sales month since 1993. This also represents the best Q1 sales start for MX-5 in 28 years.  
  • CX-9 ended the quarter with a 15.7 percent growth versus the same period last year.

March

March

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

1,346

1,195

12.6 %

2,521

3,072

-17.9 %

MX-5

220

115

91.3 %

343

292

17.5 %

Passenger Car

1,566

1,310

19.5 %

2,864

3,364

-14.9 %

MX-30

98

147

-33.3 %

145

244

-40.6 %

CX-3

0

842

-100.0 %

0

1,815

-100.0 %

CX-30

1,517

714

112.5 %

3,294

1,207

172.9 %

CX-5

1,623

2,329

-30.3 %

3,305

5,442

-39.3 %

CX-50

274

0

0.0 %

738

0

0.0 %

CX-9

392

468

-16.2 %

980

847

15.7 %

Light Truck

3,904

4,500

-13.2 %

8,462

9,555

-11.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL

5,470

5,810

-5.9 %

11,326

12,919

-12.3 %


Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...