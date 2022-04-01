MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2022

Apr 01, 2022, 18:09 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, representing a decrease of 15.7 percent versus March 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 12,919, which is a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.
MARCH AND Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 finished the month and Q1 with strong results, up 3.3 percent year-over-year and 15.6 percent in the first quarter.
- CX-3 sales jumped 34.5 percent compared to March 2021 and are up 20.2 percent for the quarter.
- CX-9 recorded the second-best March sales month in its 16-year history, topped only by the previous March sales record set last year.
- MX-30 EV had the strongest sales month since launch as consumers in B.C. and Quebec look for ways to escape gas price hikes.
|
March
|
March
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,195
|
1,157
|
3.3%
|
3,072
|
2,657
|
15.6%
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
124
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
415
|
-100.0%
|
MX-5
|
115
|
220
|
-47.7%
|
292
|
318
|
-8.2%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,310
|
1,501
|
-12.7%
|
3,364
|
3,390
|
-0.8%
|
MX-30
|
147
|
0
|
0.0%
|
244
|
0
|
0.0%
|
CX-3
|
842
|
626
|
34.5%
|
1,815
|
1,510
|
20.2%
|
CX-30
|
714
|
1,158
|
-38.3%
|
1,207
|
2,409
|
-49.9%
|
CX-5
|
2,329
|
3,017
|
-22.8%
|
5,442
|
6,437
|
-15.5%
|
CX-9
|
468
|
587
|
-20.3%
|
847
|
1,296
|
-34.6%
|
Light Truck
|
4,500
|
5,388
|
-16.5%
|
9,555
|
11,652
|
-18.0%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,810
|
6,889
|
-15.7%
|
12,919
|
15,042
|
-14.1%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
