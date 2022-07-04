MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, representing a decrease of 49.8 percent versus June 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,311, which is a decrease of 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

JUNE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-9 records best sales month on record in June, edging out the previous high tally from June 2019 with 3.6 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 416 1,298 -68.0 % 4,970 6,209 -20.0 % MX-5 48 149 -67.8 % 419 789 -46.9 % Passenger Car 464 1,723 -73.1 % 5,389 8,126 -33.7 % MX-30 25 0 0.0 % 395 0 0.0 % CX-3 271 772 -64.9 % 2,828 3,487 -18.9 % CX-30 476 1,271 -62.5 % 3,705 5,995 -38.2 % CX-5 1,258 2,602 -51.7 % 11,077 14,127 -21.6 % CX-50 461 0 0.0 % 865 0 0.0 % CX-9 464 448 3.6 % 2,052 2,840 -27.7 % Light Truck 2,955 5,093 -42.0 % 20,922 26,449 -20.9 % MAZDA TOTAL 3,419 6,816 -49.8 % 26,311 34,575 -23.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

