MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, representing a decrease of 49.8 percent versus June 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,311, which is a decrease of 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

JUNE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-9 records best sales month on record in June, edging out the previous high tally from June 2019 with 3.6 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).

Mazda3

416

1,298

-68.0 %

4,970

6,209

-20.0 %

MX-5

48

149

-67.8 %

419

789

-46.9 %

Passenger Car

464

1,723

-73.1 %

5,389

8,126

-33.7 %

MX-30

25

0

0.0 %

395

0

0.0 %

CX-3

271

772

-64.9 %

2,828

3,487

-18.9 %

CX-30

476

1,271

-62.5 %

3,705

5,995

-38.2 %

CX-5

1,258

2,602

-51.7 %

11,077

14,127

-21.6 %

CX-50

461

0

0.0 %

865

0

0.0 %

CX-9

464

448

3.6 %

2,052

2,840

-27.7 %

Light Truck

2,955

5,093

-42.0 %

20,922

26,449

-20.9 %

MAZDA TOTAL

3,419

6,816

-49.8 %

26,311

34,575

-23.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

