MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2022

Jul 04, 2022, 17:49 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, representing a decrease of 49.8 percent versus June 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,311, which is a decrease of 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
JUNE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-9 records best sales month on record in June, edging out the previous high tally from June 2019 with 3.6 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).
|
June
|
June
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
416
|
1,298
|
-68.0 %
|
4,970
|
6,209
|
-20.0 %
|
MX-5
|
48
|
149
|
-67.8 %
|
419
|
789
|
-46.9 %
|
Passenger Car
|
464
|
1,723
|
-73.1 %
|
5,389
|
8,126
|
-33.7 %
|
MX-30
|
25
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
395
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-3
|
271
|
772
|
-64.9 %
|
2,828
|
3,487
|
-18.9 %
|
CX-30
|
476
|
1,271
|
-62.5 %
|
3,705
|
5,995
|
-38.2 %
|
CX-5
|
1,258
|
2,602
|
-51.7 %
|
11,077
|
14,127
|
-21.6 %
|
CX-50
|
461
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
865
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
464
|
448
|
3.6 %
|
2,052
|
2,840
|
-27.7 %
|
Light Truck
|
2,955
|
5,093
|
-42.0 %
|
20,922
|
26,449
|
-20.9 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
3,419
|
6,816
|
-49.8 %
|
26,311
|
34,575
|
-23.9 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
