MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, representing an increase of 13.5 percent versus July 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 32,863, which is an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

JULY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

The CX-50's remarkable performance persists as it surpasses last July's sales with a 123.1 percent increase, with YTD sales up by 118.6 percent.

Mazda's MX-5 continues to make a comeback this sales year with a year-over-year increase of 131.3 percent in July, and year to date increase of 91.3 percent.

Mazda Canada's sales maintain their positive performance in the month of July with a 13.5 percent year-over-year increase, paired with a year-to-date increase of 8.2 percent.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 416 415 0.2 % 5,575 5,385 3.5 % MX-5 67 31 131.3 % 861 450 91.3 % Passenger Car 483 446 8.3 % 6,436 5,835 10.3 % CX-3 0 182 -100 % 0 3.010 -100 % CX-30 658 503 30.8 % 6,843 4,208 62.6 % CX-5 2,341 2,162 8.3 % 13,420 13,239 1.4 % CX-50 444 199 123.1 % 2,326 1,064 118.6 % CX-9 127 485 -73.8 % 1,913 2,537 -24.6 % CX-90 489 - 0.0 % 1,555 - 0.0 % MX-30 56 73 -23.3 % 370 468 -20.9 % Light Truck 4,115 3,604 14.2 % 26,427 24,526 7.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,598 4,050 13.5 % 32,863 30,361 8.2 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]