MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2023

Mazda Canada Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 17:32 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, representing an increase of 13.5 percent versus July 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 32,863, which is an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

JULY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The CX-50's remarkable performance persists as it surpasses last July's sales with a 123.1 percent increase, with YTD sales up by 118.6 percent.
  • Mazda's MX-5 continues to make a comeback this sales year with a year-over-year increase of 131.3 percent in July, and year to date increase of 91.3 percent.
  • Mazda Canada's sales maintain their positive performance in the month of July with a 13.5 percent year-over-year increase, paired with a year-to-date increase of 8.2 percent.

July

July

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

416

415

0.2 %

5,575

5,385

3.5 %

MX-5

67

31

131.3 %

861

450

91.3 %

Passenger Car

483

446

8.3 %

6,436

5,835

10.3 %

CX-3

0

182

-100 %

0

3.010

-100 %

CX-30

658

503

30.8 %

6,843

4,208

62.6 %

CX-5

2,341

2,162

8.3 %

13,420

13,239

1.4 %

CX-50

444

199

123.1 %

2,326

1,064

118.6 %

CX-9

127

485

-73.8 %

1,913

2,537

-24.6 %

CX-90

489

-

0.0 %

1,555

-

0.0 %

MX-30

56

73

-23.3 %

370

468

-20.9 %

Light Truck

4,115

3,604

14.2 %

26,427

24,526

7.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,598

4,050

13.5 %

32,863

30,361

8.2 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

