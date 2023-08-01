MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2023

01 Aug, 2023, 17:32 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, representing an increase of 13.5 percent versus July 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 32,863, which is an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
JULY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
- The CX-50's remarkable performance persists as it surpasses last July's sales with a 123.1 percent increase, with YTD sales up by 118.6 percent.
- Mazda's MX-5 continues to make a comeback this sales year with a year-over-year increase of 131.3 percent in July, and year to date increase of 91.3 percent.
- Mazda Canada's sales maintain their positive performance in the month of July with a 13.5 percent year-over-year increase, paired with a year-to-date increase of 8.2 percent.
|
July
|
July
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
416
|
415
|
0.2 %
|
5,575
|
5,385
|
3.5 %
|
MX-5
|
67
|
31
|
131.3 %
|
861
|
450
|
91.3 %
|
Passenger Car
|
483
|
446
|
8.3 %
|
6,436
|
5,835
|
10.3 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
182
|
-100 %
|
0
|
3.010
|
-100 %
|
CX-30
|
658
|
503
|
30.8 %
|
6,843
|
4,208
|
62.6 %
|
CX-5
|
2,341
|
2,162
|
8.3 %
|
13,420
|
13,239
|
1.4 %
|
CX-50
|
444
|
199
|
123.1 %
|
2,326
|
1,064
|
118.6 %
|
CX-9
|
127
|
485
|
-73.8 %
|
1,913
|
2,537
|
-24.6 %
|
CX-90
|
489
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
1,555
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
MX-30
|
56
|
73
|
-23.3 %
|
370
|
468
|
-20.9 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,115
|
3,604
|
14.2 %
|
26,427
|
24,526
|
7.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,598
|
4,050
|
13.5 %
|
32,863
|
30,361
|
8.2 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
