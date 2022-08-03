Aug 03, 2022, 16:30 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 4,050 vehicles, representing a decrease of 36.1 percent versus July 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 30,361, which is a decrease of 25.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
JULY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-9 records best July sales on record, edging out the previous high tally from July 2019 with 5.7 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).
|
July
|
July
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
415
|
1,104
|
-62.4 %
|
5,385
|
7,313
|
-26.4 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
42
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
1,170
|
-100.0 %
|
MX-5
|
31
|
108
|
-71.3 %
|
450
|
897
|
-49.8 %
|
Passenger Car
|
446
|
1,254
|
-64.4 %
|
5,835
|
9,380
|
-37.8 %
|
MX-30
|
73
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
468
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-3
|
182
|
443
|
-58.9 %
|
3,010
|
3,930
|
-23.4 %
|
CX-30
|
503
|
1,444
|
-65.2 %
|
4,208
|
7,439
|
-43.4 %
|
CX-5
|
2,162
|
2,740
|
-21.1 %
|
13,239
|
16,867
|
-21.5 %
|
CX-50
|
199
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
1,064
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
485
|
459
|
5.7 %
|
2,537
|
3,299
|
-23.1 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,604
|
5,086
|
-29.1 %
|
24,526
|
31,535
|
-22.2 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,050
|
6,340
|
-36.1 %
|
30,361
|
40,915
|
-25.8 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
