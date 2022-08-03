RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 4,050 vehicles, representing a decrease of 36.1 percent versus July 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 30,361, which is a decrease of 25.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

JULY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-9 records best July sales on record, edging out the previous high tally from July 2019 with 5.7 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 415 1,104 -62.4 % 5,385 7,313 -26.4 % Mazda6 0 42 -100.0 % 0 1,170 -100.0 % MX-5 31 108 -71.3 % 450 897 -49.8 % Passenger Car 446 1,254 -64.4 % 5,835 9,380 -37.8 % MX-30 73 0 0.0 % 468 0 0.0 % CX-3 182 443 -58.9 % 3,010 3,930 -23.4 % CX-30 503 1,444 -65.2 % 4,208 7,439 -43.4 % CX-5 2,162 2,740 -21.1 % 13,239 16,867 -21.5 % CX-50 199 0 0.0 % 1,064 0 0.0 % CX-9 485 459 5.7 % 2,537 3,299 -23.1 % Light Truck 3,604 5,086 -29.1 % 24,526 31,535 -22.2 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,050 6,340 -36.1 % 30,361 40,915 -25.8 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

