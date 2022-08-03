MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2022 Français

Mazda Canada Inc.

Aug 03, 2022, 16:30 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 4,050 vehicles, representing a decrease of 36.1 percent versus July 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 30,361, which is a decrease of 25.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

JULY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-9 records best July sales on record, edging out the previous high tally from July 2019 with 5.7 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).

July  

July  

YOY

YTD  

YTD  

YOY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

415

1,104

-62.4 %

5,385

7,313

-26.4 %

Mazda6

0

42

-100.0 %

0

1,170

-100.0 %

MX-5

31

108

-71.3 %

450

897

-49.8 %

Passenger Car

446

1,254

-64.4 %

5,835

9,380

-37.8 %

MX-30

73

0

0.0 %

468

0

0.0 %

CX-3

182

443

-58.9 %

3,010

3,930

-23.4 %

CX-30

503

1,444

-65.2 %

4,208

7,439

-43.4 %

CX-5

2,162

2,740

-21.1 %

13,239

16,867

-21.5 %

CX-50

199

0

0.0 %

1,064

0

0.0 %

CX-9

485

459

5.7 %

2,537

3,299

-23.1 %

Light Truck

3,604

5,086

-29.1 %

24,526

31,535

-22.2 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,050

6,340

-36.1 %

30,361

40,915

-25.8 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

