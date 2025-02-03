MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,742 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.0 percent versus January 2024.

JANUARY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Total Mazda sales in January set a new record for the first month of the year, topping the previous 17-year-old record set in January 2008 .

. CX-50 recorded a new January benchmark with an increase of 33.7 percent compared to January 2024 .

. MX-5 sales also kicked off the year on a positive note, increasing by 66.7 percent year-over-year.

CX-90 kept the sales momentum going with an 18 percent increase versus January 2024 .

. The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) selected the CX-70 MHEV Inline-6 Turbo as a finalist for the 2025 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award, and the CX-70 PHEV as a finalist for the 2025 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. Results will be revealed on February 13 th, 2025 at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto .



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 770 736 4.6 % 770 736 4.6 % MX-5 20 12 66.7 % 20 12 66.7 % Passenger Car 790 748 5.6 % 790 748 5.6 % CX-30 834 1,058 -21.2 % 834 1,058 -21.2 % CX-5 1,585 1,610 -1.6 % 1,585 1,610 -1.6 % CX-50 797 596 33.7 % 797 596 33.7 % CX-70 225 - - 225 - - CX-9 0 1 -100.0 % 0 1 -100.0 % CX-90 512 434 18.0 % 512 434 18.0 % MX-30 -1 27 -103.7 % -1 27 -103.7 % Light Truck 3,952 3,726 6.1 % 3,952 3,726 6.1 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,742 4,474 6.0 % 4,742 4,474 6.0 %

