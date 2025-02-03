MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2025

Mazda Canada Inc.

Feb 03, 2025, 14:38 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,742 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.0 percent versus January 2024.

JANUARY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total Mazda sales in January set a new record for the first month of the year, topping the previous 17-year-old record set in January 2008.
  • CX-50 recorded a new January benchmark with an increase of 33.7 percent compared to January 2024.
  • MX-5 sales also kicked off the year on a positive note, increasing by 66.7 percent year-over-year.
  • CX-90 kept the sales momentum going with an 18 percent increase versus January 2024.
  • The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) selected the CX-70 MHEV Inline-6 Turbo as a finalist for the 2025 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award, and the CX-70 PHEV as a finalist for the 2025 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. Results will be revealed on February 13th, 2025 at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

January

January

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Mazda3

770

736

4.6 %

770

736

4.6 %

MX-5

20

12

66.7 %

20

12

66.7 %

Passenger Car

790

748

5.6 %

790

748

5.6 %

CX-30

834

1,058

-21.2 %

834

1,058

-21.2 %

CX-5

1,585

1,610

-1.6 %

1,585

1,610

-1.6 %

CX-50

797

596

33.7 %

797

596

33.7 %

CX-70

225

-

-

225

-

-

CX-9

0

1

-100.0 %

0

1

-100.0 %

CX-90

512

434

18.0 %

512

434

18.0 %

MX-30

-1

27

-103.7 %

-1

27

-103.7 %

Light Truck

3,952

3,726

6.1 %

3,952

3,726

6.1 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,742

4,474

6.0 %

4,742

4,474

6.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

