MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2025

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Feb 03, 2025, 14:38 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,742 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.0 percent versus January 2024.
JANUARY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Total Mazda sales in January set a new record for the first month of the year, topping the previous 17-year-old record set in January 2008.
- CX-50 recorded a new January benchmark with an increase of 33.7 percent compared to January 2024.
- MX-5 sales also kicked off the year on a positive note, increasing by 66.7 percent year-over-year.
- CX-90 kept the sales momentum going with an 18 percent increase versus January 2024.
- The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) selected the CX-70 MHEV Inline-6 Turbo as a finalist for the 2025 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award, and the CX-70 PHEV as a finalist for the 2025 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. Results will be revealed on February 13th, 2025 at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.
|
January
|
January
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
770
|
736
|
4.6 %
|
770
|
736
|
4.6 %
|
MX-5
|
20
|
12
|
66.7 %
|
20
|
12
|
66.7 %
|
Passenger Car
|
790
|
748
|
5.6 %
|
790
|
748
|
5.6 %
|
CX-30
|
834
|
1,058
|
-21.2 %
|
834
|
1,058
|
-21.2 %
|
CX-5
|
1,585
|
1,610
|
-1.6 %
|
1,585
|
1,610
|
-1.6 %
|
CX-50
|
797
|
596
|
33.7 %
|
797
|
596
|
33.7 %
|
CX-70
|
225
|
-
|
-
|
225
|
-
|
-
|
CX-9
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-90
|
512
|
434
|
18.0 %
|
512
|
434
|
18.0 %
|
MX-30
|
-1
|
27
|
-103.7 %
|
-1
|
27
|
-103.7 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,952
|
3,726
|
6.1 %
|
3,952
|
3,726
|
6.1 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,742
|
4,474
|
6.0 %
|
4,742
|
4,474
|
6.0 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article