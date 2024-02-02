MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2024

Feb 02, 2024, 16:30 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,474 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.4 percent versus January 2023.
In January, Mazda revealed the highly anticipated 2025 CX-70, an all-new midsize crossover with seating for five, generous cargo space, and uncompromised driving dynamics. The first-ever Mazda CX-70 will be on sale in Spring 2024.
- CX-30 sales kicked off the year with a great start, increasing by 24.5 percent year-over-year and marking a new January record.
- CX-50 also recorded a new January benchmark with an increase of 173.4 percent compared to January 2023.
- Total Mazda sales in January were the best numbers shown in 16 years, and tied for second highest January sales ever.
- CX-90 keeps the streak going, now with nine consecutive months of besting the all-time CX-9 monthly totals.
- The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has selected the CX-90 as a finalist for the 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. Results will be revealed on February 15th, 2024 at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.
|
January
|
January
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
736
|
575
|
28.0 %
|
736
|
575
|
28.0 %
|
MX-5
|
12
|
46
|
-73.9 %
|
12
|
46
|
-73.9 %
|
Passenger Car
|
748
|
621
|
20.5 %
|
748
|
621
|
20.5 %
|
MX-30
|
27
|
23
|
17.4 %
|
27
|
23
|
17.4 %
|
CX-30
|
1,058
|
850
|
24.5 %
|
1,058
|
850
|
24.5 %
|
CX-5
|
1,610
|
1,093
|
47.3 %
|
1,610
|
1,093
|
47.3 %
|
CX-50
|
596
|
218
|
173.4 %
|
596
|
218
|
173.4 %
|
CX-9
|
1
|
337
|
-99.7 %
|
1
|
337
|
-99.7 %
|
CX-90
|
434
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
434
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,726
|
2,521
|
47.8 %
|
3,726
|
2,521
|
47.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,474
|
3,142
|
42.4 %
|
4,474
|
3,142
|
42.4 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
