MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,474 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.4 percent versus January 2023.

In January, Mazda revealed the highly anticipated 2025 CX-70, an all-new midsize crossover with seating for five, generous cargo space, and uncompromised driving dynamics. The first-ever Mazda CX-70 will be on sale in Spring 2024.

JANUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 sales kicked off the year with a great start, increasing by 24.5 percent year-over-year and marking a new January record.

CX-50 also recorded a new January benchmark with an increase of 173.4 percent compared to January 2023 .

. Total Mazda sales in January were the best numbers shown in 16 years, and tied for second highest January sales ever.

CX-90 keeps the streak going, now with nine consecutive months of besting the all-time CX-9 monthly totals.

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has selected the CX-90 as a finalist for the 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. Results will be revealed on February 15 th, 2024 at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto .



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 736 575 28.0 % 736 575 28.0 % MX-5 12 46 -73.9 % 12 46 -73.9 % Passenger Car 748 621 20.5 % 748 621 20.5 % MX-30 27 23 17.4 % 27 23 17.4 % CX-30 1,058 850 24.5 % 1,058 850 24.5 % CX-5 1,610 1,093 47.3 % 1,610 1,093 47.3 % CX-50 596 218 173.4 % 596 218 173.4 % CX-9 1 337 -99.7 % 1 337 -99.7 % CX-90 434 0 0.0 % 434 0 0.0 % Light Truck 3,726 2,521 47.8 % 3,726 2,521 47.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,474 3,142 42.4 % 4,474 3,142 42.4 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

