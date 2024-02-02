MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2024

Mazda Canada Inc.

Feb 02, 2024, 16:30 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,474 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.4 percent versus January 2023.

In January, Mazda revealed the highly anticipated 2025 CX-70, an all-new midsize crossover with seating for five, generous cargo space, and uncompromised driving dynamics. The first-ever Mazda CX-70 will be on sale in Spring 2024. 

JANUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CX-30 sales kicked off the year with a great start, increasing by 24.5 percent year-over-year and marking a new January record.
  • CX-50 also recorded a new January benchmark with an increase of 173.4 percent compared to January 2023.
  • Total Mazda sales in January were the best numbers shown in 16 years, and tied for second highest January sales ever.  
  • CX-90 keeps the streak going, now with nine consecutive months of besting the all-time CX-9 monthly totals.
  • The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has selected the CX-90 as a finalist for the 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. Results will be revealed on February 15th, 2024 at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

January

January

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

736

575

28.0 %

736

575

28.0 %

MX-5

12

46

-73.9 %

12

46

-73.9 %

Passenger Car

748

621

20.5 %

748

621

20.5 %

MX-30

27

23

17.4 %

27

23

17.4 %

CX-30

1,058

850

24.5 %

1,058

850

24.5 %

CX-5

1,610

1,093

47.3 %

1,610

1,093

47.3 %

CX-50

596

218

173.4 %

596

218

173.4 %

CX-9

1

337

-99.7 %

1

337

-99.7 %

CX-90

434

0

0.0 %

434

0

0.0 %

Light Truck

3,726

2,521

47.8 %

3,726

2,521

47.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,474

3,142

42.4 %

4,474

3,142

42.4 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

