MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,142 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.0 percent versus January 2022.

In February, sales of our MX-30 battery electric vehicle will expand to dealers across the country, marking the first time this model will be sold outside of the launch markets of Quebec and British Columbia.

JANUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 sales jumped over previous January starts, setting a new record for sales in January with a substantial 1293.4 percent increase year-over-year.

CX-9 sales also kicked off the year with a great start, increasing by 132.4 percent compared to January 2022 , marking the second-best start to the year on record.

, marking the second-best start to the year on record. The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada named the Mazda3 the Best Small Car in Canada for 2023, marking the third time in four years that Mazda3 has won its category award in their annual Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards.



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 575 935 -38.5 % 575 935 -38.5 % MX-5 46 73 -37.0 % 46 73 -37.0 % Passenger Car 621 1,008 -38.4 % 621 1,008 -38.4 % MX-30 23 47 -51.1 % 23 47 -51.1 % CX-3 0 423 -100.0 % 0 423 -100.0 % CX-30 850 61 1293.4 % 850 61 1293.4 % CX-5 1,093 1,809 -39.6 % 1,093 1,809 -39.6 % CX-50 218 0 0.0 % 218 0 0.0 % CX-9 337 145 132.4 % 337 145 132.4 % Light Truck 2,521 2,485 1.4 % 2,521 2,485 1.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 3,142 3,493 -10.0 % 3,142 3,493 -10.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]