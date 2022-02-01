MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,493 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.5 percent versus January 2021.

In January, sales of the enhanced 2022 Mazda CX-5 with standard AWD started at all dealers across the country, bringing significant improvements both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics to our best-selling model in Canada.

JANUARY 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 5.7 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda3 sales started the year with a 19.4 percent increase versus January 2021

MX-5 kicked off 2022 with the second best start to the year since 1995 and topped last year's start by 356.3 percent.



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 935 783 19.4% 935 783 19.4% Mazda6 0 154 -100.0% 0 154 -100.0% MX-5 73 16 356.3% 73 16 356.3% Passenger Car 1,008 953 5.8% 1,008 953 5.8% MX-30 47 0 0.0% 47 0 0.0% CX-3 423 439 -3.6% 423 439 -3.6% CX-30 61 581 -89.5% 61 581 -89.5% CX-5 1,809 1,711 5.7% 1,809 1,711 5.7% CX-9 145 355 -59.2% 145 355 -59.2% Light Truck 2,485 3,086 -19.5% 2,485 3,086 -19.5% MAZDA TOTAL 3,493 4,039 -13.5% 3,493 4,039 -13.5%



Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]