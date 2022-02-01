MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,493 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.5 percent versus January 2021.

In January, sales of the enhanced 2022 Mazda CX-5 with standard AWD started at all dealers across the country, bringing significant improvements both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics to our best-selling model in Canada.

JANUARY 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-5 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 5.7 percent compared to the same time last year.
  • Mazda3 sales started the year with a 19.4 percent increase versus January 2021
  • MX-5 kicked off 2022 with the second best start to the year since 1995 and topped last year's start by 356.3 percent.

January

January

YOY

YTD  

YTD  

YOY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

935

783

19.4%

935

783

19.4%

Mazda6

0

154

-100.0%

0

154

-100.0%

MX-5

73

16

356.3%

73

16

356.3%

Passenger Car

1,008

953

5.8%

1,008

953

5.8%

MX-30

47

0

0.0%

47

0

0.0%

CX-3

423

439

-3.6%

423

439

-3.6%

CX-30

61

581

-89.5%

61

581

-89.5%

CX-5

1,809

1,711

5.7%

1,809

1,711

5.7%

CX-9

145

355

-59.2%

145

355

-59.2%

Light Truck

2,485

3,086

-19.5%

2,485

3,086

-19.5%

MAZDA TOTAL

3,493

4,039

-13.5%

3,493

4,039

-13.5%


Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

