Mazda Canada reports sales for January 2020
Feb 03, 2020, 17:53 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,755 vehicles, representing an increase of 0.3 percent versus January 2019.
January saw the start of sales for the first-ever Mazda CX-30, which slots into Mazda's award-winning crossover lineup between the urban-friendly CX-3 and family-sized CX-5.
KEY JANUARY SALES NOTES:
- CX-9 enjoyed the best January sales result on record, besting January 2019 sales by 30.4 percent.
- In the depths of winter, the MX-5 starts the year strong, showing 44.4 percent growth compared to the start of 2019.
- CX-3 sales were up 4.9 percent versus the same period in 2019.
- Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 17.7 percent YOY, as the launch of the all-new Mazda CX-30 boosted efforts.
- Mazda's predictive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 88.9 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.
- Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 continues to grow, with 47.0 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in January. This is up 1.0 percent from the previous month.
|
January
|
January
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
508
|
746
|
-31.9%
|
508
|
746
|
-31.9%
|
Mazda6
|
59
|
130
|
-54.6%
|
59
|
130
|
-54.6%
|
MX-5
|
26
|
18
|
44.4%
|
26
|
18
|
44.4%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,026
|
1,427
|
-28.1%
|
1,026
|
1,427
|
-28.1%
|
CX-3
|
555
|
529
|
4.9%
|
555
|
529
|
4.9%
|
CX-30
|
351
|
-
|
-
|
351
|
-
|
-
|
CX-5
|
1,531
|
1,565
|
-2.2%
|
1,531
|
1,565
|
-2.2%
|
CX-9
|
292
|
224
|
30.4%
|
292
|
224
|
30.4%
|
Light Truck
|
2,729
|
2,318
|
17.7%
|
2,729
|
2,318
|
17.7%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
3,755
|
3,745
|
0.3%
|
3,755
|
3,745
|
0.3%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
