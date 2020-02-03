Mazda Canada reports sales for January 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,755 vehicles, representing an increase of 0.3 percent versus January 2019.

January saw the start of sales for the first-ever Mazda CX-30, which slots into Mazda's award-winning crossover lineup between the urban-friendly CX-3 and family-sized CX-5.

KEY JANUARY SALES NOTES:

CX-9 enjoyed the best January sales result on record, besting January 2019 sales by 30.4 percent.

sales by 30.4 percent. In the depths of winter, the MX-5 starts the year strong, showing 44.4 percent growth compared to the start of 2019.

CX-3 sales were up 4.9 percent versus the same period in 2019.

Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 17.7 percent YOY, as the launch of the all-new Mazda CX-30 boosted efforts.

Mazda's predictive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 88.9 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.

Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 continues to grow, with 47.0 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in January. This is up 1.0 percent from the previous month.



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 508 746 -31.9% 508 746 -31.9% Mazda6 59 130 -54.6% 59 130 -54.6% MX-5 26 18 44.4% 26 18 44.4% Passenger Car 1,026 1,427 -28.1% 1,026 1,427 -28.1% CX-3 555 529 4.9% 555 529 4.9% CX-30 351 - - 351 - - CX-5 1,531 1,565 -2.2% 1,531 1,565 -2.2% CX-9 292 224 30.4% 292 224 30.4% Light Truck 2,729 2,318 17.7% 2,729 2,318 17.7% MAZDA TOTAL 3,755 3,745 0.3% 3,755 3,745 0.3%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

