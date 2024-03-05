MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,075 vehicles, representing an increase of 50.1 percent versus February 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 8,549, which is an increase of 46.0 percent.

In February, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) revealed the recipients of its 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Mazda continues on top with five of its vehicles achieving the highest level of recognition once again, the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, solidifying its position among the most recognized brands for safety.

FEBRUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 sales jumped 122 percent, marking the best February sales on record.

CX-30 increased sales by 6.1 percent versus February 2023 , marking another best month sales for February.

, marking another best month sales for February. CX-5 sales enjoyed a 156.0 percent increase compared to the same month last year.



February February YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 590 600 -1.7 % 1,326 1,175 -12.9 % MX-5 38 77 -50.6 % 50 123 -59.3 % Passenger Car 628 677 -7.2 % 1,376 1,298 6.0 % MX-30 18 24 -25.0 % 45 47 -4.3 % CX-30 984 927 6.1 % 2,042 1,777 14.9 % CX-5 1,508 589 156.0 % 3,118 1,682 85.4 % CX-50 546 246 122.0 % 1,142 464 146.1 % CX-9 8 251 -96.8 % 9 588 -98.5 % Light Truck 3,447 2,037 69.2 % 7,173 4,558 57.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,075 2,714 50.1 % 8,549 5,856 46.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

