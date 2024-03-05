MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2024

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mar 05, 2024, 14:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,075 vehicles, representing an increase of 50.1 percent versus February 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 8,549, which is an increase of 46.0 percent.

In February, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) revealed the recipients of its 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Mazda continues on top with five of its vehicles achieving the highest level of recognition once again, the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, solidifying its position among the most recognized brands for safety.

FEBRUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CX-50 sales jumped 122 percent, marking the best February sales on record.
  • CX-30 increased sales by 6.1 percent versus February 2023, marking another best month sales for February.
  • CX-5 sales enjoyed a 156.0 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

February

February

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

590

600

-1.7 %

1,326

1,175

-12.9 %

MX-5

38

77

-50.6 %

50

123

-59.3 %

Passenger Car

628

677

-7.2 %

1,376

1,298

6.0 %

MX-30

18

24

-25.0 %

45

47

-4.3 %

CX-30

984

927

6.1 %

2,042

1,777

14.9 %

CX-5

1,508

589

156.0 %

3,118

1,682

85.4 %

CX-50

546

246

122.0 %

1,142

464

146.1 %

CX-9

8

251

-96.8 %

9

588

-98.5 %

Light Truck

3,447

2,037

69.2 %

7,173

4,558

57.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL

4,075

2,714

50.1 %

8,549

5,856

46.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...