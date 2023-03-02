RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 2,714 vehicles, representing a decrease of 24.9 percent versus February 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 5,856, which is a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the first two months of 2022.

FEBRUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 sales jumped 114.6 percent month-over-month, marking the best February sales on record.

CX-9 increased sales by 7.3 versus February 2022 and continued the upward momentum from January, marking the second-best two-month sales start in the nameplate's 17-year history.



February February YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 600 942 -36.3 % 1,175 1,877 -37.4 % MX-5 77 104 -26.0 % 123 177 -30.5 % Passenger Car 677 1,046 -35.3 % 1,298 2,054 -36.8 % MX-30 24 50 -52.0 % 47 97 -51.5 % CX-3 0 550 -100.0 % 0 973 -100.0 % CX-30 927 432 114.6 % 1,777 493 260.4 % CX-5 589 1,304 -54.8 % 1,682 3,113 -46.0 % CX-50 246 0 0.0 % 464 0 0.0 % CX-9 251 234 7.3 % 588 379 55.1 % Light Truck 2,037 2,570 -20.7 % 4,558 5,055 -9.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 2,714 3,616 -24.9 % 5,856 7,109 -17.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

