Mar 02, 2023, 09:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 2,714 vehicles, representing a decrease of 24.9 percent versus February 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 5,856, which is a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the first two months of 2022.
- CX-30 sales jumped 114.6 percent month-over-month, marking the best February sales on record.
- CX-9 increased sales by 7.3 versus February 2022 and continued the upward momentum from January, marking the second-best two-month sales start in the nameplate's 17-year history.
|
February
|
February
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
600
|
942
|
-36.3 %
|
1,175
|
1,877
|
-37.4 %
|
MX-5
|
77
|
104
|
-26.0 %
|
123
|
177
|
-30.5 %
|
Passenger Car
|
677
|
1,046
|
-35.3 %
|
1,298
|
2,054
|
-36.8 %
|
MX-30
|
24
|
50
|
-52.0 %
|
47
|
97
|
-51.5 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
550
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
973
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-30
|
927
|
432
|
114.6 %
|
1,777
|
493
|
260.4 %
|
CX-5
|
589
|
1,304
|
-54.8 %
|
1,682
|
3,113
|
-46.0 %
|
CX-50
|
246
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
464
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
251
|
234
|
7.3 %
|
588
|
379
|
55.1 %
|
Light Truck
|
2,037
|
2,570
|
-20.7 %
|
4,558
|
5,055
|
-9.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
2,714
|
3,616
|
-24.9 %
|
5,856
|
7,109
|
-17.6 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
