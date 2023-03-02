MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2023 Français

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mar 02, 2023, 09:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 2,714 vehicles, representing a decrease of 24.9 percent versus February 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 5,856, which is a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the first two months of 2022.

FEBRUARY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CX-30 sales jumped 114.6 percent month-over-month, marking the best February sales on record.
  • CX-9 increased sales by 7.3 versus February 2022 and continued the upward momentum from January, marking the second-best two-month sales start in the nameplate's 17-year history.

February

February

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

600

942

-36.3 %

1,175

1,877

-37.4 %

MX-5

77

104

-26.0 %

123

177

-30.5 %

Passenger Car

677

1,046

-35.3 %

1,298

2,054

-36.8 %

MX-30

24

50

-52.0 %

47

97

-51.5 %

CX-3

0

550

-100.0 %

0

973

-100.0 %

CX-30

927

432

114.6 %

1,777

493

260.4 %

CX-5

589

1,304

-54.8 %

1,682

3,113

-46.0 %

CX-50

246

0

0.0 %

464

0

0.0 %

CX-9

251

234

7.3 %

588

379

55.1 %

Light Truck

2,037

2,570

-20.7 %

4,558

5,055

-9.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL

2,714

3,616

-24.9 %

5,856

7,109

-17.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...