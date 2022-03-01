MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2022

Mar 01, 2022, 18:32 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.1 percent versus February 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 7,109, which is a decrease of 12.8 percent compared to the first two months of 2021.
FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- With spring around the corner, the MX-5 collected the most new owners in February since 1995, with a 26.8 percent increase versus February 2021. Fresh off an AJAC win for Best Sports/Performance Car in Canada for 2022, there's much to celebrate for MX-5 as driving season approaches.
- Mazda3 sales jumped up 31.4 percent compared to the same month last year.
- CX-3 sales rose 23.6 percent year-over-year.
|
February
|
February
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
942
|
717
|
31.4%
|
1,877
|
1,500
|
25.1%
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
137
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
291
|
-100.0%
|
MX-5
|
104
|
82
|
26.8%
|
177
|
98
|
80.6%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,046
|
936
|
11.8%
|
2,054
|
1,889
|
8.7%
|
MX-30
|
50
|
0
|
0.0%
|
97
|
0
|
0.0%
|
CX-3
|
550
|
445
|
23.6%
|
973
|
884
|
10.1%
|
CX-30
|
432
|
670
|
-35.5%
|
493
|
1,251
|
-60.6%
|
CX-5
|
1,304
|
1,709
|
-23.7%
|
3,113
|
3,420
|
-9.0%
|
CX-9
|
234
|
354
|
-33.9%
|
379
|
709
|
-46.5%
|
Light Truck
|
2,570
|
3,178
|
-19.1%
|
5,055
|
6,264
|
-19.3%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
3,616
|
4,114
|
-12.1%
|
7,109
|
8,153
|
-12.8%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article