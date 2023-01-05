MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR DECEMBER AND FULL YEAR 2022

Jan 05, 2023, 14:30 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 2,739 vehicles, representing an increase of 40.6 percent versus December 2021. With the majority of year-over-year (YOY) vehicle sales showing growth this month, it is notable that the CX-30 and CX-9 both showed YOY increases of over 200 percent, rebounding from inventory lows. Full-year sales totaled 49,874 vehicles; a decrease of 19.8 percent compared to 2021.
DECEMBER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 sales increased 317.8% percent compared to December 2021.
- CX-9 sales were up in December by 219.1% percent versus the same period last year.
- In December, MX-30 EV sales increased by 41.9 percent, and finished the year up 448.6 percent versus 2021.
- For the third consecutive year, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2022 TOP Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+. These vehicles include the Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, CX-50, and CX-9.
- The 2021-22 CX-9 joined the 2021-22 CX-5 in earning the IIHS top "Good" rating in its new, more rigorous side crash test. The CX-5 was the only vehicle in the small SUV class to achieve a "Good" rating in the new test.
- In January 2022, production of the CX-50 began at Mazda's new production facility in Huntsville, Alabama. Sales of the CX-50 began in Canada in May.
- To celebrate the launch of Mazda's first-ever CX-50, Mazda Canada and ParticipACTION teamed up during the summer to present the CX-50 Minute Challenge, encouraging Canadians to spend active time in nature to enhance their wellbeing.
- In December, Mazda Canada built on last year's community support, providing up to $600,000 to their Retailers to support "Local Community Legends" who are going above and beyond to give back to their communities.
December
December
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Mazda3
404
421
-4.0 %
8,044
11,804
-31.9 %
Mazda6
0
21
-100.0 %
0
1,411
-100.0 %
MX-5
32
30
6.7 %
673
1,016
-33.8 %
Passenger Car
436
472
-7.6 %
8,717
14,231
-38.7 %
CX-3
0
160
-100.0 %
3,050
5,314
-42.6 %
CX-30
610
146
317.8 %
6,863
11,407
-39.8 %
CX-5
1,221
1,071
14.0 %
23,954
26,571
-9.8 %
CX-50
211
0
0.0 %
2,365
0
0.0 %
CX-9
217
68
219.1 %
4,113
4,530
-9.2 %
MX-30
44
31
41.9 %
812
148
448.6 %
Light Truck
2,303
1,476
56.0 %
41,157
47,970
-14.2 %
MAZDA TOTAL
2,739
1,948
40.6 %
49,874
62,201
-19.8 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
