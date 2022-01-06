RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 1,948 vehicles, representing a decrease of 53.1 percent versus December 2020. Despite facing inventory shortages, particularly in the last quarter of 2021, sales through the full 2021 calendar year were 62,201, which is an increase of 7.7 percent compared to 2020.

DECEMBER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-9 closed 2021 with its best full-year sales on record, up 15.8 percent versus the previous year.

CX-5 enjoyed year-over-year growth in 2021 with an increase of 6.5 percent compared to the previous year. CX-5 has taken a decisive hold on first place in Mazda's lineup as the best-selling model for the third consecutive year.

MX-5 finished the year with a 500% increase vs December 2021 and was up 96.9 percent for the full year. Full-year sales for MX-5 are the second-best annual sales in the last 14 years.

and was up 96.9 percent for the full year. Full-year sales for MX-5 are the second-best annual sales in the last 14 years. CX-30 continued to carry more weight in the lineup with its best full year of sales, increasing its share of sales within the Mazda lineup compared to 2020 and narrowly missed the number two spot, coming in just shy of Mazda3 sales.

Combined sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, totaled 47,970 for the year, an increase of 10.4 percent compared to 2020.

Even through its many challenges, 2021 was a memorable year for Mazda, as the brand continued to focus on the safety and well-being of customers, dealers, and employees. Within their communities, Mazda and its retail partners found new and innovative ways to bring support to people that needed them. At the same time, 2021 also included a number of awards and milestones for the brand. Major highlights included:

The fourth generation Mazda3 winning AJAC's 2021 Canadian Car of the Year, becoming the first car ever to win the overall award two years in a row.

The launch of the MX-30, Mazda's first battery-electric vehicle in Canada . In its first year on sale, MX-30 placed Top 3 in the World Car Design of the Year awards.

. In its first year on sale, MX-30 placed Top 3 in the World Car Design of the Year awards. The global world premiere of the CX-50, the first vehicle to be built at Mazda's new U.S. manufacturing plant beginning in 2022.

The launch of the Local Legends campaign, which provided support of up to $1 million dollars to small business across Canada, including a dealer and community-nominated portion.

to small business across Canada, including a dealer and community-nominated portion. For the second consecutive year, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, making Mazda one of the safest brands on the road. These vehicles include the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9.



December December YOY YTD YTD YOY















2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 421 804 -47.6% 11,804 12,769 -7.6%













Mazda6 21 92 -77.2% 1,411 1,049 34.5%













MX-5 30 5 500.0% 1,016 516 96.9%













Passenger Car 472 901 -47.6% 14,231 14,334 -0.7%













CX-3 160 285 -43.9% 5,314 5,565 -4.5%













CX-30 146 590 -75.3% 11,407 9,017 26.5%













CX-5 1,071 2,044 -47.6% 26,571 24,753 7.3%













CX-9 68 331 -79.5% 4,530 3,911 15.8%













Light Truck 1,476 3,250 -54.6% 47,970 43,439 10.4%













MAZDA TOTAL 1,948 4,151 -53.1% 62,201 57,773 7.7%

