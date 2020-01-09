Mazda Canada reports sales for December and full-year 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 3,660 vehicles, representing a decrease of 8.2 percent versus December 2018. Sales for the calendar year 2019 rang in at 66,420, which is a decrease of 10.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

On the product front, 2019 was a great year for Mazda, with the launch of the all-new Mazda3 and most models receiving updates and new equipment. The all-new CX-30 is set to make its Canadian debut at the Montreal International Auto Show on January 16th and will be on sale shortly thereafter.

2019 was another strong year on the awards front for Mazda, which won prominent awards across the industry.

Automobile Journalists Association of Canada – 2019 Canadian Car of the Year Awards

MX-5: Best Sports – Performance Car



CX-5: Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle



CX-9: Best Large Utility Vehicle

Le Guide de l'Auto Best Buys

Mazda3: New Car of the Year



Mazda3: Best Compact Car



MX-5: Best Convertible

Auto123.com Awards

Mazda3: Compact Car of the Year



CX-5: Compact SUV of the Year



MX-5: Convertible of the Year

AutoTrader.ca Top Picks

CX-5: Top Compact SUV

KEY DECEMBER AND CY2019 SALES NOTES:

CX-9 enjoyed a record December sales month, with an increase of 87.7 percent compared to December 2018 . This also translated into a record year, with sales up 1.1 percent YOY.

. This also translated into a record year, with sales up 1.1 percent YOY. CX-5 full-year sales were up 4.2 percent versus 2018 and represents the best sales year on record.

For the first time in Mazda Canada's history, the best-selling model through a full year of sales was not a car, as the CX-5 broke through to become MCI's best-selling model with a significant lead in sales over the perennially best-selling Mazda3 compact car.

history, the best-selling model through a full year of sales was not a car, as the CX-5 broke through to become MCI's best-selling model with a significant lead in sales over the perennially best-selling Mazda3 compact car. Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 7.5 percent YOY, with the launch of the all-new Mazda CX-30 quickly approaching.

With winter in full swing, the Mazda3's newly available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be in high demand, with 46.0 percent of new owners choosing the peace of mind that AWD brings.

Among CX-line buyers, demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to grow, with 90.5 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in December.



December December YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 960 1,437 -33.2% 21,276 26,728 -20.4% Mazda5 0 0 - 0 631 -100.0% Mazda6 48 78 -38.5% 1,402 2,292 -38.8% MX-5 7 11 -36.4% 774 814 -4.9% Passenger Car 1,015 1,526 -33.5% 23,452 30,465 -23.0% CX-3 511 541 -5.5% 10,850 12,445 -12.8% CX-5 1,661 1,668 -0.4% 27,696 26,587 4.2% CX-9 473 252 87.7% 4,422 4,372 1.1% Light Truck 2,645 2,461 7.5% 42,968 43,404 -1.0% MAZDA TOTAL 3,660 3,987 -8.2% 66,420 73,869 -10.1%

