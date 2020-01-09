Mazda Canada reports sales for December and full-year 2019
Jan 09, 2020, 17:32 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 3,660 vehicles, representing a decrease of 8.2 percent versus December 2018. Sales for the calendar year 2019 rang in at 66,420, which is a decrease of 10.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
On the product front, 2019 was a great year for Mazda, with the launch of the all-new Mazda3 and most models receiving updates and new equipment. The all-new CX-30 is set to make its Canadian debut at the Montreal International Auto Show on January 16th and will be on sale shortly thereafter.
2019 was another strong year on the awards front for Mazda, which won prominent awards across the industry.
- Automobile Journalists Association of Canada – 2019 Canadian Car of the Year Awards
- MX-5: Best Sports – Performance Car
- CX-5: Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle
- CX-9: Best Large Utility Vehicle
- Le Guide de l'Auto Best Buys
- Mazda3: New Car of the Year
- Mazda3: Best Compact Car
- MX-5: Best Convertible
- Auto123.com Awards
- Mazda3: Compact Car of the Year
- CX-5: Compact SUV of the Year
- MX-5: Convertible of the Year
- AutoTrader.ca Top Picks
- CX-5: Top Compact SUV
KEY DECEMBER AND CY2019 SALES NOTES:
- CX-9 enjoyed a record December sales month, with an increase of 87.7 percent compared to December 2018. This also translated into a record year, with sales up 1.1 percent YOY.
- CX-5 full-year sales were up 4.2 percent versus 2018 and represents the best sales year on record.
- For the first time in Mazda Canada's history, the best-selling model through a full year of sales was not a car, as the CX-5 broke through to become MCI's best-selling model with a significant lead in sales over the perennially best-selling Mazda3 compact car.
- Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 7.5 percent YOY, with the launch of the all-new Mazda CX-30 quickly approaching.
- With winter in full swing, the Mazda3's newly available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be in high demand, with 46.0 percent of new owners choosing the peace of mind that AWD brings.
- Among CX-line buyers, demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to grow, with 90.5 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in December.
|
December
|
December
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
960
|
1,437
|
-33.2%
|
21,276
|
26,728
|
-20.4%
|
Mazda5
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
631
|
-100.0%
|
Mazda6
|
48
|
78
|
-38.5%
|
1,402
|
2,292
|
-38.8%
|
MX-5
|
7
|
11
|
-36.4%
|
774
|
814
|
-4.9%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,015
|
1,526
|
-33.5%
|
23,452
|
30,465
|
-23.0%
|
CX-3
|
511
|
541
|
-5.5%
|
10,850
|
12,445
|
-12.8%
|
CX-5
|
1,661
|
1,668
|
-0.4%
|
27,696
|
26,587
|
4.2%
|
CX-9
|
473
|
252
|
87.7%
|
4,422
|
4,372
|
1.1%
|
Light Truck
|
2,645
|
2,461
|
7.5%
|
42,968
|
43,404
|
-1.0%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
3,660
|
3,987
|
-8.2%
|
66,420
|
73,869
|
-10.1%
About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7167
