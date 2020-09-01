Mazda Canada reports sales for August 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 6,102 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.8 percent versus August 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 35,727, which is a decrease of 21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

KEY AUGUST SALES NOTES:

Mazda's best-selling model, the CX-5, marked it's third consecutive year-over-year increase with a 2.6 percent gain, and the best August sales on record.

CX-30 made a strong contribution to help to Mazda's CX-line of crossovers gain 7.2 percent versus August 2019 .

. CX-9 rounded out the crossover growth with an increase of 10.9 percent compared to the same month last year.



August 2020 August 2019 YOY Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YOY Change Mazda3 1,404 1,932 -27.3% 8,247 15,526 -46.9% Mazda6 78 134 -41.8% 762 1,017 -25.1% MX-5 57 85 -32.9% 483 672 -28.1% Passenger Car 1,539 2,151 -28.5% 9,492 17,215 -44.9% CX-3 621 1,333 -53.4% 3,999 7,273 -45.0% CX-30 912 - - 5,248 - - CX-5 2,632 2,565 2.6% 14,741 18,225 -19.1% CX-9 398 359 10.9% 2,247 2,861 -21.5% Light Truck 4,563 4,257 7.2% 26,235 28,359 -7.5% MAZDA TOTAL 6,102 6,408 -4.8% 35,727 45,574 -21.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

