Mazda Canada reports sales for August 2020
Sep 01, 2020, 17:05 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 6,102 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.8 percent versus August 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 35,727, which is a decrease of 21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
KEY AUGUST SALES NOTES:
- Mazda's best-selling model, the CX-5, marked it's third consecutive year-over-year increase with a 2.6 percent gain, and the best August sales on record.
- CX-30 made a strong contribution to help to Mazda's CX-line of crossovers gain 7.2 percent versus August 2019.
- CX-9 rounded out the crossover growth with an increase of 10.9 percent compared to the same month last year.
|
August
2020
|
August
2019
|
YOY
Change
|
YTD
2020
|
YTD
2019
|
YOY
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,404
|
1,932
|
-27.3%
|
8,247
|
15,526
|
-46.9%
|
Mazda6
|
78
|
134
|
-41.8%
|
762
|
1,017
|
-25.1%
|
MX-5
|
57
|
85
|
-32.9%
|
483
|
672
|
-28.1%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,539
|
2,151
|
-28.5%
|
9,492
|
17,215
|
-44.9%
|
CX-3
|
621
|
1,333
|
-53.4%
|
3,999
|
7,273
|
-45.0%
|
CX-30
|
912
|
-
|
-
|
5,248
|
-
|
-
|
CX-5
|
2,632
|
2,565
|
2.6%
|
14,741
|
18,225
|
-19.1%
|
CX-9
|
398
|
359
|
10.9%
|
2,247
|
2,861
|
-21.5%
|
Light Truck
|
4,563
|
4,257
|
7.2%
|
26,235
|
28,359
|
-7.5%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,102
|
6,408
|
-4.8%
|
35,727
|
45,574
|
-21.6%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167