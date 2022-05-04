RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.2 percent versus April 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 18,918, which is a decrease of 13.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

APRIL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, received 5-star ratings in frontal and side crash tests, and a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

CX-30 recorded best-ever April sales with a 6.1 percent increase over April 2021 .

. CX-5 sales recorded the second-highest April tally on record, narrowly missing the previous April benchmark set last year.



April April YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 1,038 1,103 -5.9% 4,110 3,760 9.3% Mazda6 0 121 -100.0% 0 536 -100.0% MX-5 58 190 -69.5% 350 508 -31.1% Passenger Car 1,096 1,414 -22.5% 4,460 4,804 -7.2% MX-30 72 0 0.0% 316 0 0.0% CX-3 451 828 -45.5% 2,266 2,338 -3.1% CX-30 1,217 1,147 6.1% 2,424 3,556 -31.8% CX-5 2,748 2,807 -2.1% 8,190 9,244 -11.4% CX-9 415 716 -42.0% 1,262 2,012 -37.3% Light Truck 4,903 5,498 -10.8% 14,458 17,150 -15.7% MAZDA TOTAL 5,999 6,912 -13.2% 18,918 21,954 -13.8%

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]