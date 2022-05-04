May 04, 2022, 08:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.2 percent versus April 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 18,918, which is a decrease of 13.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
APRIL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, received 5-star ratings in frontal and side crash tests, and a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).
- CX-30 recorded best-ever April sales with a 6.1 percent increase over April 2021.
- CX-5 sales recorded the second-highest April tally on record, narrowly missing the previous April benchmark set last year.
|
April
|
April
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,038
|
1,103
|
-5.9%
|
4,110
|
3,760
|
9.3%
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
121
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
536
|
-100.0%
|
MX-5
|
58
|
190
|
-69.5%
|
350
|
508
|
-31.1%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,096
|
1,414
|
-22.5%
|
4,460
|
4,804
|
-7.2%
|
MX-30
|
72
|
0
|
0.0%
|
316
|
0
|
0.0%
|
CX-3
|
451
|
828
|
-45.5%
|
2,266
|
2,338
|
-3.1%
|
CX-30
|
1,217
|
1,147
|
6.1%
|
2,424
|
3,556
|
-31.8%
|
CX-5
|
2,748
|
2,807
|
-2.1%
|
8,190
|
9,244
|
-11.4%
|
CX-9
|
415
|
716
|
-42.0%
|
1,262
|
2,012
|
-37.3%
|
Light Truck
|
4,903
|
5,498
|
-10.8%
|
14,458
|
17,150
|
-15.7%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,999
|
6,912
|
-13.2%
|
18,918
|
21,954
|
-13.8%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
