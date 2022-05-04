MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2022 Français

Mazda Canada Inc.

May 04, 2022, 08:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.2 percent versus April 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 18,918, which is a decrease of 13.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

APRIL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, received 5-star ratings in frontal and side crash tests, and a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).
  • CX-30 recorded best-ever April sales with a 6.1 percent increase over April 2021.
  • CX-5 sales recorded the second-highest April tally on record, narrowly missing the previous April benchmark set last year.

April   

 April   

YOY

YTD  

YTD  

YOY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

1,038

1,103

-5.9%

4,110

3,760

9.3%

Mazda6

0

121

-100.0%

0

536

-100.0%

MX-5

58

190

-69.5%

350

508

-31.1%

Passenger Car          

1,096

1,414

-22.5%

4,460

4,804

-7.2%

MX-30

72

0

0.0%

316

0

0.0%

CX-3

451

828

-45.5%

2,266

2,338

-3.1%

CX-30

1,217

1,147

6.1%

2,424

3,556

-31.8%

CX-5

2,748

2,807

-2.1%

8,190

9,244

-11.4%

CX-9

415

716

-42.0%

1,262

2,012

-37.3%

Light Truck

4,903

5,498

-10.8%

14,458

17,150

-15.7%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,999

6,912

-13.2%

18,918

21,954

-13.8%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Mazda Canada Inc.

