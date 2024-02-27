The three-year, $420,000 investment will help students from Indigenous and low-income communities graduate high school and build successful careers

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. has announced two significant long-term partnerships with organizations focused on youth education and empowerment, strengthening the company's ongoing commitment to support and uplift future generations.

Mazda Canada is equally investing $420,000 over three years between Indspire and Pathways to Education. Both organizations are well-established leaders in education focused on providing tools, funding, and support for youth from Indigenous and low-income communities across Canada.

MAZDA CANADA INVESTS IN LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDSPIRE & PATHWAYS TO EDUCATION (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Along with providing this financial support for both organizations, Mazda Canada employees will have opportunities to actively engage with both Indspire and Pathways to Education through additional investments in volunteering, fundraising, and mentoring.

Empowering people to live their potential is a core part of Mazda Canada's purpose. Many bright minds across the country are being held back from reaching their full potential because of systemic barriers to education. These community partnerships aim to remove these roadblocks and carve new paths to achieve academic success.

"Our rich heritage has taught us that building a better world starts with building up those around us" said David Klan, President and CEO of Mazda Canada, "It's why we are taking steps to empower the next generation of thinkers through investments in education, resources, and mentorship. By enriching lives and removing barriers to meaningful opportunities for more people, we're contributing to a brighter future – not only within the automotive industry, but our broader economy and society."

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people by inspiring achievement. Indspire's programs meet a variety of pressing needs for students in kindergarten to grade 12 and beyond, from awarding much-needed scholarships and bursaries, to supporting educators and providing mentorship. Mazda Canada's support will go towards supporting youth in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). More than 70 per cent of employed Indspire graduates return to their communities, serving Indigenous populations as educators, healthcare professionals, engineers and more.

"This partnership will significantly help to address the current underrepresentation of Indigenous students in STEAM fields of study," said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "We are proud to be working with Mazda Canada on this initiative which will not only enable First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students to pursue STEAM studies, but will also ensure that they are well-equipped to enter STEAM careers after graduation."

Pathways to Education ensures that youth living in low-income communities have the necessary support to graduate from high school and build the foundations of a successful future. Mazda Canada and Pathways to Education will work together to meet their mutual objective to build a social responsibility program that equips youth from low-income communities with lifelong skills through mentoring, one-on-one support, and enriching programming, with a focus on youth interested in STEAM programs.

"Now more than ever, young people living in low-income communities across the country are facing increased barriers to success," said Tracey Taylor-O'Reilly, President and CEO of Pathways to Education. "This partnership with Mazda Canada underscores our shared commitment to empowering these students to become the next generation of leaders. Together, we're building a future where every young person in Canada is equipped with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive."

To learn more about Mazda Canada's sustainability and CSR initiatives, visit Mazda.ca.

