Mazda Canada Inc. Recognized as Greater Toronto Top Employer for 9th Consecutive Year

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc.'s people-first culture has earned them a spot on the Greater Toronto's Top Employers list for 2024, which is their ninth consecutive year earning this recognition.

David Klan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mazda Canada, expressed his excitement about this ongoing success: "We are thrilled and immensely proud to secure this ninth consecutive win. Amidst an era of rapid change, continuously evaluating our programs to align with the evolving needs of our employees remains pivotal. We are steadfast in our mission to cultivate an inclusive work environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered. The credit goes to the entire Mazda Canada team for upholding our values and continually challenging the status quo – epitomizing the Mazda spirit that defines our brand."

Some examples of the programs that earned Mazda Canada this recognition include their:

Defined benefit pension plan

Competitive health benefits package, including enhanced mental health and wellness benefits

Progressive time-off policies that enable employees to balance work and their personal commitments, including 10 paid sick days and reduced summer hours

Tuition reimbursement program, offering employees up to $10,000 per year to support their professional development

Vehicle programs enabling employees to obtain access to new Mazda vehicles

This December marked the 18th edition of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition, which has become the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for workplace best-practices.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

