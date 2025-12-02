Mazda Canada Inc. Recognized as 2026 Greater Toronto Top Employer

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. has been recognized as a Greater Toronto Top Employer for 2026, marking the eleventh consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. This latest honour, coming shortly after Mazda Canada was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026, reflects their dedication to fostering a positive and people-centered work environment.

Published annually since 2006, Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an editorial competition that highlights organizations that excel in supporting and empowering their people. Winners are evaluated across a range of criteria, including workplace culture, benefits, professional development, and community involvement.

"Creating an exceptional employee experience is a long-term commitment," said Krista Kelly-Gombocz, Director of People and Culture at Mazda Canada. "This recognition speaks to the consistency of our approach and to the dedication of our employees who bring our culture to life every day."

At the heart of Mazda Canada's recognition is a culture rooted in collaboration, inclusion, and a strong sense of belonging - one where employees feel valued, engaged, and able to reach their full potential. The organization continues to advance its flexible work practices, invest in employee development, and enhance its benefits to better support employee health and wellbeing. These ongoing efforts are shaping a workplace that is responsive, forward-thinking, and attuned to the needs of its people.

Learn more about Mazda Canada's 2026 Greater Toronto Top Employer and Canada's Top 100 Employer recognition here.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

