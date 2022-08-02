By joining the CX-50 Minute Challenge and using the ParticipACTION App, Canadians can unlock chances to win prizes throughout the month of August

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The benefits of time spent in nature are well documented and can be achieved with a minimum amount of time: It just takes 50 minutes, three times per week. During the month of August Mazda and ParticipACTION are teaming up to give Canadians an exciting way to achieve this.

Mazda CX-50 Minute Challenge (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.) 2023 Mazda CX-50 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

To celebrate the launch of Mazda's first-ever CX-50, Mazda Canada and ParticipACTION are introducing the CX-50 Minute Challenge, which encourages Canadians to spend active time in nature to enhance their wellbeing. From August 1-31, every 50 active minutes tracked in the ParticipACTION app will give Canadians a chance to win. There are more than $30,000 in prizes available, with weekly draws and a grand prize at the end of August.

"As a Japanese company, the well-being that nature brings has a long history. Shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing, is based on ancient Shinto and Buddhist practices with a belief that immersion in nature is not only good for our souls, but good for our bodies. At Mazda, we couldn't agree more," said David Klan, President and CEO, Mazda Canada Inc. "Our new purpose-built, adventure-seeking CX-50 is a vehicle designed to create harmony with nature, not to conquer it. It belongs in nature, and the CX-50 Minute Challenge reminds us that we belong in nature too."

"We know that time spent in nature can make us healthier. Our heart rate goes down, our mind becomes clearer and calmer, and physical tension decreases," said Dr. Leigh Vanderloo, Scientific Director at ParticipACTION. "Adults are encouraged to get 150 minutes of physical activity per week, with added health benefits if we can take this activity outdoors. This is why we're thrilled to partner with Mazda Canada to encourage everyone living in Canada to get more out of the natural world around them in such a fun way."

Canadians' views on nature

To find out more about Canadians' views on nature, Mazda Canada commissioned a survey and found that more than 80 per cent of Canadians agree spending time in nature is good for their mental and physical health. The survey also found Canadians tend to overestimate the amount of time needed outside to reap the benefits of nature, and only 19% are aware of any research on the benefits that nature has to offer. In addition:

73% of Canadians say spending time in nature is a form of medicine

61% say spending time in nature reduces stress

53% of Canadians say they sleep better when they spend time in nature

2 in 5 Canadians feel they don't have enough time in their day to recharge

70% of Canadians say they wish they could spend more time in nature

The top three ways Canadians like to spend time in nature include walking or hiking (80%), spending time near or on a lake, river or ocean (59%) and driving through nature (43%)

CX-50 Minute Challenge: how to join

To take part in the CX-50 Minute Challenge, visit the CX-50 Minute Challenge landing page at mazda.ca/en/CX50minutechallenge or download the ParticipACTION app directly from Google Play or the App Store. Track every 50 minutes of active time to be automatically entered in weekly prize draws.

The first-ever Mazda CX-50

Mazda has recently introduced the first-ever CX-50, a purpose-built vehicle designed to drive beyond paved roads to support the active and outdoor lifestyles of customers in North America. The CX-50 maintains key attributes expected of all Mazda vehicles, including superior driving dynamics and beautiful design. The sleek, long silhouette and wide stance help give the vehicle dynamic proportions that balance design elements that are geared toward outdoor ruggedness.

About Mazda:

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

About ParticipACTION:

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that inspires and supports Canadians to make physical activity a vital part of their everyday life. As Canada's leading physical activity brand, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help Canadians reduce sedentary time and move more through innovative engagement initiatives and thought leadership. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com and download the free ParticipACTION app to access a fun, evidence-informed tool that empowers you on your physical activity journey.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: For media interview requests, please contact: English language interviews: Laurie Fletcher, Senior Consultant, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, [email protected], 647-522-2941; Pour une demande d'entrevue, veuillez contacter : Entrevues en français: Camille Lavoie, Assistante conseillère, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, [email protected], 514-375-2734