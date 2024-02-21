- CX-70 Enters the Segment with Generous Cargo Space, Sporty Design and Mazda's Signature Driving Dynamics -

CX-70 MHEV will have a starting MSRP 1 of $49,750 , CX-70 PHEV will start at $58,750 .

of , CX-70 PHEV will start at . Engineered to meet the needs of customers in North America , CX-70 is Mazda's largest, most spacious two-row crossover, with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs.

, CX-70 is Mazda's largest, most spacious two-row crossover, with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. CX-70 showcases technological and safety advancements with Alexa integration and Cruising and Traffic Support – Unresponsive Driver Support.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announced pricing and packaging for the all-new 2025 CX-70. This mid-size two-row crossover, set to go on sale this spring, features sporty design elements, a captivating interior, generous cargo space, and exhilarating electrified powertrains. Designed for the needs of an active and engaged customer base, CX-70 will offer six different trim levels to best fit their specific needs.

Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging For All-New 2025 Mazda CX-70 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Available with three electrified powertrain options, CX-70 utilizes two variants of the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo with 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost, and an e-Skyactiv PHEV. All three choices are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD). Supporting these powertrains is Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive, with Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing or available EV modes, depending on the model. Towing Mode increases the maximum towing up to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories. Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology, which suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance stability and help all occupants to maintain a natural posture, is also standard on all CX-70 models.

The CX-70 is a catalyst to allow customers to engage with their hobbies and passions. Keeping this in mind, Mazda has developed several key features for CX-70 that improve utility, connectivity and overall occupant comfort. This includes new remote-folding rear seats, which allow for easier loading into the rear of the vehicle, as well as a rear cargo area that has been optimized for storage with additional compartments, hooks for bags and other equipment, and a unique sub-trunk design that allows CX-70 owners to stow valuables and other small items out of sight.

Also aiding the driver is the integration of Alexa, which is available on certain CX-70 models. Alexa allows the driver to make hands-free commands for prompts like changing the temperature, or radio station, to controlling their smart home devices. CX-70 is the first Mazda crossover to feature Alexa with the goal of reducing driver distraction and improving ease of use. CX-70 also introduces two new features for Mazda to help in emergency situations called Private eCall and Stolen Vehicle Assistance. Private eCall is a connected vehicle feature that initiates a call to connect vehicle occupants to an emergency call centre when emergency services are required. Calls can also be initiated with a button inside the vehicle. Stolen Vehicle Assistance is also available in the MyMazda app and can help authorities track and retrieve the vehicle in the event of vehicle theft.

The CX-70 is available in seven colours, including a new, exclusive shade called Melting Copper Metallic, which is unique to CX-70 along with Zircon Sand Metallic, Polymetal Grey Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Rhodium White Metallic, and Jet Black Mica.

____________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $2,195 for destination and handling, taxes, title, or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

CX-70 GS-L

The CX-70 GS-L is equipped with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine that produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel. This powertrain returns a NRCAN estimated 9.9 litres per 100 kilometres (L/100km) city, 8.4 L/100km highway, and 9.3 L/100km combined.

Looking to the exterior of the CX-70 GS-L, the 'black out' theme begins to present itself. Allowing CX-70 to stand out from the crowd are unique 19-inch dark grey, high lustre metallic finish alloy wheels, black chrome "Inline 6" fender badging, and other exterior design elements shod in black, like the side mirrors, wheel arch moldings, roof rails, window trims, and rear spoiler. Complementing this darker theme are tasteful features like standard automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lights, LED rear combination taillights, High Beam Control, power and heated doors mirror with LED turn signal indicators, a power moonroof, and rain sensing windshield wipers.

All CX-70 GS-L models offer customers an impressive array of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. Standard interior features include black leatherette seats, a leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, 10.25-inch Mazda Connect centre infotainment display with wired Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™, a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system with eight speakers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, windshield wiper de-icer, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, front and rear dual USB Type C inputs, three-zone automatic climate control, and 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, four-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel among other standard features.

Standard i-Activsense2 safety features include Smart Brake Support Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a rearview camera with static guide lines.

_____________________________________ 2 i-Activsense® safety features are not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. There are limitations to the range and detection of each safety feature. Safety features vary based on vehicle package and trim combinations. Please see the Owner's Manual for further details.

CX-70 GT

Building on the previous package, CX-70 GT receives a host of upgrades throughout the vehicle. The exterior is upgraded with unique 21-inch alloy wheels with a black metallic finish, hands-free power liftgate, power panoramic moonroof, shark fin antenna, power folding exterior mirrors, and LED front signature lighting. The CX-70 GT also receives body-coloured trim around the wheel arches and on the front and rear bumper.

Other interior features include a head-up Active Driving Display which is projected onto the windshield, along with Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, HomeLink® wireless control system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless phone charging,

black leather upholstery, heated rear seats (outboard only), rear door sunshades, upgraded interior lighting, and SiriusXM™ satellite radio with a three-month trial. All CX-70 GT models also benefit from the new Mazda Online Navigation functionality, which allows for more convenient over-the-air updates to the built-in navigation system.

The GT model also introduces more safety features and driver assistance aides, like a 360° View Monitor and a new Trailer Hitch View to more easily facilitate aligning the vehicle tow hitch for towing hook-up. Other upgrades include Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Smart Brake Support Rear and Rear Crossing, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, front and rear parking sensors, and the rearview camera gains a dynamic guide line feature.

CX-70 PHEV GS-L

The CX-70 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain and is available in two trim levels. This powertrain features an electric motor powered by a 17.8-kWh battery pack mated to a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces a combined 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. CX-70 PHEV can travel up to 42 kilometres on pure electric power, return energy consumption as low as 4.2 Le/100km, and is capable of towing up to 3,500 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing accessories.

All CX-70 PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive include Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV Modes, with the latter allowing the driver to operate CX-70 PHEV on only the electric motor and battery for as long as possible.

Generously equipped from the outset, CX-70 PHEV GS-L models share the same equipment list as the 3.3L MHEV models, with the addition of a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge display in front of the driver.

CX-70 PHEV GT

The CX-70 PHEV GT builds upon the PHEV GS-L by offering Nappa leather in either black or Garnet Red, driver's seat memory function, eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, extended leather throughout the dashboard with black or red stitching, and a 1,500W outlet in the trunk.

Exterior touches and conveniences such as 21-inch wheels featuring machined spokes with polished finish and dark painted pockets, hands-free power liftgate, and power panoramic moonroof are also included with the CX-70 PHEV GT.

CX-70 GT-P

CX-70 GT-P models are equipped with the high-output e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, producing up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel while achieving NRCAN estimated 10.3 L/100km city, 8.5 L/100km highway, and 9.5 L/100km combined. All CX-70 GT-P models come equipped with Mi-Drive modes including Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing, reaching a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

The CX-70 GT-P is finely appointed with a variety of comfort, convenience and style-conscious equipment. This includes 21-inch wheels with a black metallic finish and full expression of the 'black out' theme that is unique to CX-70. The heated and power folding and auto-dimming side mirrors are done in piano black, as are the roof rails, rear spoiler, front grille with unique honeycomb texture, pillar, door and side profile garnishes, along with the black chrome 'Inline 6' fender badging. Complementing this are the Signature headlights and taillights with full LED illumination, an adaptive front lighting system, a sleeker shark fin antenna, and a power panoramic moonroof.

Inside, buyers of the GT-P model will enjoy Nappa leather seating – in either black or Garnet Red – with ventilated front seats in addition to heated front and rear seats, black roof liner, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming and HomeLink® wireless control system, 10-way power adjustable seating for the driver and eight-way for the front passenger, with two memory settings for the driver, and exterior mirrors linked with memory seat function.

In addition to the many standard i-Activsense safety features that come on all CX-70 models, CX-70 GT-P models and above feature Cruising & Traffic Support technology, which is now enhanced with the inclusion of Unresponsive Driver Support, which can detect an incapacitated driver and, after a series of escalating alerts, can eventually bring the vehicle to a stop and engage the hazard warning lights. Also included on CX-70 GT-P models is Emergency Lane Keeping, that provides lane keeping alerts, and if necessary, steering inputs, to help the driver avoid roadway departures and predicted collisions with surrounding vehicles.

CX-70 SIGNATURE

As the range-topping Inline 6-powered CX-70 experience, the CX-70 Signature has all the features of the GT-P, with the addition of 21-inch wheels featuring machined spokes with polished finish and dark painted pockets, quilted Nappa leather in an exclusive tan finish, a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, suede inserts on the dash, and a 150W outlet in the cargo area, ideal for supporting any appliance on the ultimate weekend getaway.

A 12.3-inch fully digital gauge display with a head-up Active Driver Display is paired with a 12.3-inch Mazda Connect central infotainment display with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™, and Mazda Online Navigation. Driver Personalization System allows multiple drivers to set up a custom user profile with all their favourite user-enabled settings saved using facial recognition, including seat and steering wheel position using the power tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

Additional safety technology in the Signature trim includes Emergency Lane Keeping with Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist, Pedestrian Detection (rear), 360° View Monitor with See-Through View, Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Turning Across Path, and Secondary Collision Reduction System, which is designed to apply the brakes after a rear-end collision to help avoid secondary damage.

For more information on the 2025 Mazda CX-70, please visit Mazda.ca.

STARTING MSRP1 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-70 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Powertrain Starting MSRP CX-70 GS-L e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo $49,750 CX-70 GT e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo $54,350 CX-70 PHEV GS-L e-Skyactiv PHEV $58,750 CX-70 PHEV GT e-Skyactiv PHEV $63,350 CX-70 GT-P High-output e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo $58,300 CX-70 Signature High-output e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo $62,300

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Zircon Sand Metallic $300 Melting Copper Metallic $300 Garnet Red Nappa Leather interior $250

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]