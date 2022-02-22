Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging for 2023 CX-50

The CX-50 comes adventure ready and signifies a new styling expression in the Mazda lineup that blends the brand's striking Kodo design with an outdoor proficient presence. CX-50 respectfully interacts with its natural surroundings while emphasizing Mazda's trademark human-centric driving experience and expanded off-road capability, allowing drivers to be closer to nature.

The CX-50 is available in four models with two efficient powertrain choices – a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with Cylinder Deactivation producing 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, or a Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with Mazda's i-stop technology, producing 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane gas, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane gas. Both engines are mated to a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. The CX-50 comes standard with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive. Standard drive modes, including Sport and Off-road, can be selected with the Mi-Drive control and will help the crossover SUV perform naturally and confidently in a wide variety of driving conditions, such as off-road terrain or in snowy conditions, while the new available Tow Mode assists with towing up to 1,588 kg (3,500 lbs) on select models.

CX-50 GS-L

The entry-level CX-50 GS-L offers customers an impressive array of standard premium safety, convenience, and technology amenities, such as a 10.25-inch centre console display, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system with 8-speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay™and Android Auto™ integration, Mazda Connect™ infotainment system, four USB ports (two front, two rear), a 7-inch TFT LCD display, power rear liftgate, and Mazda Connected Services2, among many other standard features. A Mazda first, the CX-50 also comes standard with a power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close feature that helps occupants feel more connected with nature, whether under a canopy of trees or feeling the fresh air flow seamlessly through the open cabin.

Comfort for the driver and all passengers on board is enhanced with leatherette-trimmed upholstery, heated front seats, 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, and automatic dual-zone climate control.

Moving to the exterior of the CX-50, standard features include unique 17-inch black metallic alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear roof spoiler, body-coloured power side-view mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and dual exhaust outlets. All CX-50 GS-L models come exclusively with a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with Cylinder Deactivation, Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and standard i-Activ AWD system with Mi-Drive with a 907 kg (2,000 lb) towing capacity.

As with any Mazda vehicle, safety is a priority whether on the road or venturing out into nature, and the CX-50 delivers it in spades. i-Activsense active and passive safety features are standard on all CX-50 models and include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Lane-keep Assist System, High Beam Control, and more.

CX-50 GT

Opting for the CX-50 GT elevates the interior amenities by offering a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint® and AudioPilot®, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription2, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with 5-year subscription, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system, Mazda Navigation, and wireless phone charging (Qi). Occupants benefit from six-way power adjustable front passenger seat, leather seating surfaces in black or a unique terracotta colour inspired by nature, two-position driver seat memory linked with exterior mirrors, ventilated front seats, premium trim inserts with camel stitching on black interior, and orange stitching on the terracotta interior.

Additional safety technology upgrades include a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, 360° View Monitor, Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Rear and SCBS Rear Crossing, and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

The exterior of the CX-50 GT distinguishes itself visually by offering 20-inch machine-cut alloy wheels with black metallic accent, automatic power folding side-view mirrors, adaptive LED front-lighting system with auto-leveling headlights, LED taillights, and auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirror.

CX-50 GT Turbo

Taking the step to the CX-50 GT Turbo offers an entirely new level of performance while keeping true to the CX-50's adventurous spirit. CX-50 GT Turbo models receive Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with i-stop, Mazda's idle-stop technology, paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. Like all CX-50s, turbo models also come standard with the i-Activ AWD system with Mi-Drive with Sport and Off-road modes, and a new Towing mode. Towing capacity increases to 1,588 kg (3,500 lbs) with the turbo engine, up from 907 kg (2,000 lbs) on naturally aspirated models.

In addition to the boost in engine output, the CX-50 2.5 Turbo comes standard with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to enhance the Mazda performance experience from the driver's seat. Exclusive exterior design elements include unique Turbo badging, larger exhaust outlets, and silver accents in the front and rear bumper.

CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition

Launching later in the year, the Meridian Edition embodies the outdoor, adventurous nature of the CX-50 by offering exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, rocker panel and headlight protection, and distinctive hood graphics. Additional outdoor-specific accessories will also be available to allow customers to take CX-50 confidently and conveniently where it belongs – in nature. Pricing and more details will be announced closer to on-sale date.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-50 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-50 GS-L $37,900 CX-50 GT $42,850 CX-50 GT Turbo $45,350

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Wind Chill Pearl $250 Polymetal Grey Metallic $250 Zircon Sand Metallic $250 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Ash Ochre Leatherette interior $200 Terracotta Leather interior $200

