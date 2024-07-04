MONTREAL, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maxime Laverdière as BDC's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Maxime will lead the legal and corporate secretariat team, which provides legal advice to all BDC's business units and corporate functions, as well as to the Board of Directors. He will also manage the processes and controls in place to ensure that BDC complies with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Maxime is a qualified lawyer with more than 15 years of legal experience. He joined BDC in 2023 after serving as Vice President, Legal Affairs at Resolute Forest Products, where he managed a team of legal professionals covering all legal matters within the organization and conducted several large-scale mergers and acquisitions.

Maxime also previously held the position of Senior Legal Counsel at Desjardins, where he oversaw a team of lawyers supporting the Desjardins business banking sector and covering a wide range of clients from small businesses to large multinational corporations. He began his career with the national firm of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, where he practised banking and financial law.

Quotes

"I am delighted to hand the role of BDC's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary to Maxime, and to formalize his arrival on the management team. Maxime brings inspiring leadership to his teams and a remarkable versatility that draws on his keen knowledge of banking and business issues. I have no doubt that his arrival will contribute to solid progress for BDC and for entrepreneurs."

Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC

"I'd like to thank BDC for their confidence in assigning me to this new role and the leadership of such a capable and committed team. I look forward to expanding our support to more business owners with BDC's management team. The team's support and vision are key drivers of our collective success."

Maxime Laverdière, BDC Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

About BDC

As Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, BDC is a partner of choice for small business owners seeking the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and meet the major challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the country's most innovative firms. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers. For more information on BDC's products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or follow BDC on social media.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada

Questions: Flavie Côté, External Communications, Email: [email protected], Cell: 514 465-6329, [email protected]