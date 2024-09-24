Mattamy Redefines Modern Living in Milton with the Launch of The Laurels

"At Mattamy, we believe in Milton and in creating more opportunities for Canadians to realize their dreams of homeownership," says Niall Haggart, President, GTA Urban Division, Mattamy Homes. "With The Laurels, we are excited to continue delivering housing that is not only attainable but also sustainable, well-designed and connected to the natural beauty of the area."

Plans for The Laurels prioritize efficiency and affordability. Starting in the $500,000's, sixty percent of the units will be one-bedroom with dens, perfect for first-time buyers and renters looking for a home in a community-focused environment.

Designed by CORE architects, Phase 1 of The Laurels will be a gateway development, distinguished as a central node in the larger master-planned community and part of a wider residential development in the area. It offers residents a unique blend of urban convenience and proximity to nature, featuring retail frontage, as well as a promenade that seamlessly integrates into the adjacent Natural Heritage System (NHS).

"We've designed the first phase of The Laurels to reflect the natural beauty of Milton," said Brian Laye, Partner, CORE Architects. "The promenade along the NHS will provide a peaceful, beautiful space for residents to enjoy, making it a focal point of the entire community."

In line with an organizational focus on sustainability and commitment to sustainable building practices, Mattamy is also featuring geothermal heating and cooling in Phase 1of The Laurels. By prioritizing energy-efficient building designs and using geothermal systems, Mattamy is actively working to minimize the project's carbon footprint.

Phase 1 will offer 5,000 sq. ft. of retail space on-site to give the community a "Main Street" feel, with more retail spaces planned in future phases. Residents will also benefit from a wide range of amenities, including a gym, yoga studio, and party room.

"From day one, our vision has been to create a gateway development, with buildings that not only stand out in design but also blend into the natural surroundings," said Laye. "The buildings will be laid out for optimal views, with robust materials like brick bases to evoke warmth and a sense of craftsmanship."

As Phase 1 moves towards a launch, Mattamy is continuing its collaborative approach with the Region of Halton, the Town of Milton, and conservation partners. With strong market demand and a shared vision for expansion, The Laurels is set to be a cornerstone for the future of Milton.

Occupancy for Phase 1 of The Laurels is slated for fall 2027, with full build-out by winter 2029.

Other fall project launches by Mattamy include ClockWork at Upper Joshua Creek Phase 4 in Oakville, a thoughtfully designed community that blends multi-residential buildings with walkable green spaces. And The Clove in Etobicoke, a 33-storey condo tower and adjoining nine-storey midrise building that marks the beginning of a $6-billion mall redevelopment project led by partner QuadReal.

For more information about The Laurels and Mattamy Homes' other projects in the GTHA, please visit www.mattamyhomes.com.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

