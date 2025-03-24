Mattamy Homes wins Best New Community Award for Hearthstone

The BILD Edmonton Awards of Excellence in Housing is an annual event that recognizes the best in the homebuilding and land development industry. The Best New Community is an annual award presented to the city's most livable communities and best places to call home. It recognizes a community that stands out with its amenities, environmental and sustainability initiatives, signage, home types and designs, streetscape and architecture, and sales.

"We are incredibly honoured to have Hearthstone recognized as the Best New Community for 2025," says Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "This award reflects our commitment to creating a community where nature, sustainability and connection come together. By investing in parks and pathways first, we ensured that residents could enjoy outdoor amenities immediately. It's wonderful to see our vision for Hearthstone come to life and be appreciated by the broader industry and homebuyers."

Residents of Hearthstone can enjoy a skating rink, basketball courts, and a park featuring a play structure, swings and a zipline. The community also boasts an edible fruit tree orchard, a 1km trail around a stormwater pond and wildlife habitats, and upon completion, will have a total of 37km of pathways. A central grassy area also provides space for activities and outdoor movies, while a wildlife corridor runs along Oldman Creek. Barn-style meeting points and picnic areas with tables and benches are available for relaxation, along with pollinator gardens.

At Hearthstone, homebuyers can choose from a variety of options to fit their lifestyle and budget, including townhomes starting from the low $400Ks, duplexes from the high $400Ks, and single-family homes from the low $500Ks. Six models are available for virtual touring, with interactive tools and in-person tours available through our Sales Centre. Additionally, all homes purchased after September 2024 come with solar panels, electric vehicle rough-ins, and the option for sustainable finishes.

Upon completion, Hearthstone will welcome more than 1,750 residents to the community across 320 acres. Currently, Hearthstone is home to more than 100 residents as it continues to grow.

Experience Hearthstone by visiting: https://mattamyhomes.com/alberta/edmonton/sherwood-park/hearthstone

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

