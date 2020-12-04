Mattamy Homes Recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the Third Consecutive Year

"Being recognized as one of the Greater Toronto Area's top employers for the third year is something really special for us, as the GTA is where it all began for Mattamy, 42 years ago," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Since Mattamy was founded, it has always been our goal to provide a work environment that is supportive, welcoming and engaging. As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a positive work environment and supporting the wellbeing of our team members continues to be a priority. We're pleased to be recognized for the special culture we've created and continue to maintain here at Mattamy."

Now in its 15th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional employee programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, who are selected from a wide pool of applicants, following a comprehensive review of their operations and HR practices. Each year, the winners are evaluated on eight criteria: (1) physical workplace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time-off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement. The 2021 application also took into consideration the initial COVID-19 response and how corporations supported their employees and communities during this time.

"This crisis has brought everyone together and highlighted what makes Mattamy a great place to work and a good corporate citizen," says Carr. "I'm proud of our entire team's willingness to do the right thing for our employees, customers and trade partners."

With more than 40 percent of Canada's business headquarters based in the GTA, it continues to be one of the most competitive markets for retaining and hiring top talent.

"One of the biggest challenges for employers across the GTA this year is adapting rapidly to the changes that took place in how we live and work," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "For a region as diverse and dynamic as the GTA, this year's winners have found creative ways to keep employees engaged and connected, even when working apart."

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

