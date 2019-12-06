Mattamy Homes Recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the Second Consecutive Year

Now in its 14th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, who are selected from a wide pool of applicants, following a comprehensive review of their operations and HR practices. With 40 percent of Canada's business headquarters located in the GTA, it is a growing battle to retain and hire top talent. This year saw a record number of employers take part in the selection process, with 130 employers selected to represent the GTA.

"Innovation is embedded in the DNA of our company and we want to be constantly moving forward," said Carr. "This external recognition highlights our successes and confirms that we are being innovative in the right ways. That's exciting not only for our employees and the thousands of contract professionals and tradespeople we work with every day but our homeowners too. And when you're inspired, you're more likely to succeed.

This national recognition is a validation of what Mattamy Homes employees have known for a long time: that Mattamy is a special place. The company has grown from humble beginnings – the building and sale of a single home – to become the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America.

"The Greater Toronto Area continues to be the most competitive employment market in the country," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "The rapid growth in technology employers has created opportunities across a wide range of occupations, from healthcare to education and manufacturing. The region's strong economy draws tens of thousands of new residents each year - local employers are working overtime to attract the best and brightest to their organizations and you can see their efforts in this year's list of winners."

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

