Mattamy Homes Recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the Fifth Year In a Row

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes is proud to announce the company has been named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the fifth year in a row.

"Being recognized as one of the Greater Toronto Area's top employers for the fifth straight year is special for us, as the GTA is where it all began for Mattamy, 44 years ago," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Since Mattamy was founded, it has always been our goal to provide a work culture that supports and inspires our team members. We're pleased to be recognized for the unique work experience we've created and strive to continuously enhance."

Now in its 17th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

"We're fostering a company and a culture that allows people to be their best selves and to really grow their careers," says Carr. "So, while we build homes we also want to build careers for our team members."

With a significant percentage of Canada's business headquarters based in the GTA, it continues to be one of the most competitive markets for retaining and hiring top talent.

"The central question is whether organizations can innovate, create new products and succeed in a dramatically changing economic landscape when employees aren't together in the same physical space," says Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp. "We don't know the answer to this question yet, but from our editorial vantage point we can see this year's GTA winners responding adroitly to recruitment and retention challenges by increasing the personal time employees have available through more hybrid work options."

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

