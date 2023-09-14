Mattamy Homes Names New President to Lead its Urban Business in the Greater Toronto Area

Experienced homebuilding executive Niall Haggart will direct the company's operations and strategy for the important high-rise business

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to welcome a new President for its Greater Toronto Area Urban Division. Niall Haggart joined the organization this week, reporting to Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. Niall will be responsible for all aspects of Mattamy's development and homebuilding business for GTA Urban.

"We spent a lot of time finding the right person to lead this important business into the future, and I'm confident that we've done so with Niall," said Mr. Carr. "Niall is an exceptional leader and has a strong reputation in the industry for accountability, transparency and driving growth, having led the development of some 25,000 residential units in several mixed-use communities across the GTA."

Niall has more than 30 years of urban real estate development experience, having spent most of his career with The Daniels Corporation, one of Canada's pre-eminent builder/developers. He was a valued member of the Daniels executive management team for 25 years, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President & Partner with responsibility for business strategy, land acquisition and development, community planning, corporate and project financings, and joint venture relationships. Over the years with Daniels, Niall has led the development of many iconic and award-winning GTA projects, including TIFF Bell Lightbox (380-unit mixed-use condominium tower), the Mississauga City Centre (home to 3,000+ residential units together with commercial uses at grade) and Daniels City of the Arts (encompassing 950 residential units, atop a large commercial podium complex).

Niall is an active member of the development industry, including as a sought-after speaker, consultant and lecturer and is a member of BILD's principals committee, helping to create city-building policies and frameworks for responsible and inclusive development throughout the GTA.

"I've known Mattamy Homes for many years, and I've always been impressed by the company's growth trajectory, the strength of the brand, its commitment to quality and the corporate culture," says Niall. "I am very much looking forward to leading the team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about growing Mattamy's footprint in the Greater Toronto Area urban market."

About Mattamy Homes

