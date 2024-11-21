Mattamy Homes named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

A people-first approach and culture of caring continues to drive success at Canada's leading privately owned homebuilder

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is proud to announce that we have been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2024. This honour recognizes best-in-class cultures that drive performance and are the benchmark for success. This is the third time that Mattamy has been named to the list, having previously been recognized in 2021 and 2017.

"Our culture has always been one of Mattamy's defining strengths, a competitive advantage that sets us apart," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Being named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for the third time reflects the legacy our Founder, Peter Gilgan, created more than 46 years ago. His vision of a culture rooted in people, care, collaboration and hard work remains at the heart of who we are today, and it's carried forward by our team members. This recognition is something we can all take pride in as we continue to build on that foundation together."

Peter Gilgan, Founder of Mattamy Homes, began Mattamy out of a passion for homebuilding, inspired by the values of hard work instilled in him by his family. From the beginning, his vision was not just to grow the company but to do so with care and intention, creating a sustainable future and thriving culture alongside a dedicated team.

The national Most Admired Corporate Cultures program, run by Waterstone Human Capital, is in its 20th year of recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations that have empowering cultures. Organizations are evaluated on vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring, cultural alignment and measurement, retention, rewards and recognition, organizational performance and corporate social responsibility. Winners are selected by a panel of top executive judges from past winning organizations.

"These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle — the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including theirs. Since 2003, they've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, they've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. They built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. They share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, they see its impact in their clients' cultures and results every day. For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com.

