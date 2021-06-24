Mattamy Homes Launches Urban Development Division in Greater Toronto Area

Mattamy's new GTA Urban Division includes the company's current collection of 40 high-rise projects and all multi-family developments within its master-planned communities in the Greater Toronto market. The division will be led by a dedicated, experienced team focused on both growing Mattamy's urban footprint and implementing innovative community design.

"The GTA, already home to 6.4 million Canadians, is expected to see its population increase to 8 million by 2030. Our new Urban division has been created to meet the region's twin needs of increased density and affordability, with a best-in-class offering", said Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada.

"Multi-family mid- and high-rise housing is a core component of future development in the GTA, as Canada's largest urban centre looks to provide increased supply of housing and livable communities while keeping the Greenbelt intact," said Carr. "Mattamy is North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, and we fully intend to be at the forefront of this exciting and high-growth area, developing and designing communities that reflect how people live, work, shop and visit."

"We have aggressive growth targets for both the 416 and 905 regions of the GTA, and within five years we expect to be building as many urban, multi-family mid- and high-rise units as single-family low- rise units," he added.

Mattamy's new GTA Urban division is supported by a team of leading urban development professionals and is being led by David Stewart, who brings more than 30 years of development experience, both in Canada and the US. Stewart started his career at Mattamy and moved on to be President of Minto Communities Canada before rejoining Mattamy to lead the GTA Urban Division.

"We are building off an already strong base of multi-storey projects across the GTA, and we have an ambitious growth plan to expand that portfolio significantly in the short to medium term," said Stewart. "Our dedicated and growing team will spearhead our plan to deliver innovative, high-quality, multi-story housing in the Toronto region."

Going forward, all multi-story projects, including high-rise and multi-family housing within master-planned communities, will be organized under the Mattamy GTA Urban division. The current single-family business will be consolidated into the GTA Low Rise division focused on low-rise housing across the region.

