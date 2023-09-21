Mattamy Homes Launches BLVD Q in Queensway Etobicoke and Breaks Ground on Carding House in Oakville

With two more exciting project milestones, Mattamy continues to expand urban living opportunities across the GTA

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, proudly celebrates two exciting project milestones in Etobicoke and Oakville, underscoring its commitment to expanding urban living opportunities across the Greater Toronto Area. Last week the esteemed developer invited future homeowners to participate in a groundbreaking celebration for its Carding House development in Oakville, while this week marks the launch of sales for a new mid-rise community on the Queensway, BLVD Q.

With 45 years of experience, Mattamy Homes has delivered more than 100,000 new homes. In 2021, the company launched the GTA Urban Division in response to the region's growing demand for density and affordability.

"At Mattamy Homes, our purpose is to shape communities and build vibrant futures for Canadian families," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Today, we are thrilled to introduce BLVD Q on the Queensway in Etobicoke and break ground on Carding House in Oakville. These projects exemplify our dedication to creating not just buildings but responsible and lasting neighbourhood enhancements. We are proud to be a part of these communities and look forward to the positive impact they will have on the Greater Toronto Area."

"Mattamy Homes is proud to contribute to the growth and vitality of the GTA's urban landscape," says Niall Haggart, President of Mattamy's GTA Urban Division. "BLVD Q and Carding House represent prime examples of our commitment to providing exceptional living spaces in thriving communities."

Situated in the heart of Etobicoke, BLVD Q offers a modern urban lifestyle in a thriving community. A mixed-use residential development standing at 11 storeys, BLVD Q will offer unmatched convenience in location, seamless transit and exceptional amenities designed to set a new standard for upscale living in Queensway Etobicoke.

Tapping into the innovative expertise of TACT Architecture, BLVD Q's architecture stands as a testament to modern urban revitalization, effortlessly integrating with its retail-centric surroundings.

"Our vision for BLVD Q was to create a building that not only revitalizes the retail street but also becomes a model neighbour for the community," says Mike Lock, TACT Architecture. "The project exemplifies the principles of what we refer to as 'Warm Modernism', combining clean lines, warm materials and articulation of the building mass into smaller, more approachable pieces to create an inviting architecture. Our goal is to ensure that it resonates positively within the existing urban fabric while keeping an eye on the future of the neighborhood."

Helmed by interior design firm, Mason Studios, the interior design of BLVD Q embodies timeless elegance and urban sophistication, with every detail meticulously curated to create an intimate and welcoming atmosphere within the building.

"Guided by three overarching design principles - longevity, experience, and redefinition - we aimed to create a sense of timeless sophistication and beauty within BLVD Q," says Ashley Rumsey, Partner, Mason Studio. "By using classic design gestures with contemporary sensibilities, we've designed a welcoming environment that residents will proudly call home. Our goal is to offer a high-impact, versatile, and empowering living experience that stands the test of time."

From quiet co-working zones and complete independent workspaces to a versatile event space featuring a cocktail lounge that can easily transform for social gatherings or private events, the amenities are built to cater to residents' diverse needs and preferences. On the sixth floor, large terraces serve as an oasis, offering fitness areas, spaces for kids, dining spots and lounging areas. These outdoor retreats further enhance the overall charm of BLVD Q, providing residents with a diverse array of experiences in their urban sanctuary.

While BLVD Q redefines urban living in Queensway Etobicoke, Mattamy Homes is equally thrilled to commence construction on Carding House in Oakville.

Set to become a hallmark of Oakville living, Carding house features boutique condos and spacious townhomes designed to enhance the way residents live. Nestled in The Preserve, one of Oakville's most sought-after communities, this five-storey, 157-unit mid-rise will offer thoughtfully designed suites and a host of fantastic amenities and retail options.

"Carding House represents an exciting chapter in Oakville's growth story," says Shane Cooney, Senior Vice President, Development, Mattamy Homes. "Our aim is to provide the Oakville community with the perfect blend of modern comfort and the timeless charm this city is known for. It's an honour to break ground on this project and contribute to Oakville's bright future."

Residents of Carding House will enjoy a wealth of nearby amenities, including parks, walking trails, top-rated schools, and a variety of shopping and dining options. The development will also offer the convenience of an indoor/outdoor lounge and easy access to the Oakville GO station, along with highways 403, 407 and the QEW.

