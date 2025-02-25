Mattamy Homes commits $250,000 to NAIT and SAIT in support of skilled trades

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is committed to investing in the future of skilled trades in Alberta. As part of this commitment, Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division is pleased to announce a $250,000 contribution to the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). Each education hub will receive $125,000 in support of student scholarships and awards, youth engagement initiatives, and experiential learning with a critical focus on growing the skilled trades.

"Our partnership with NAIT and SAIT is a crucial step in addressing the ongoing shortage of skilled tradespeople in Alberta and across Canada," shares Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "The skilled trades industry is vital to the growth and development of our communities, and it's important that we invest in the future of this industry. Through our partnership, we hope to reduce barriers to entry and inspire more young people to pursue a lucrative and fulfilling career in homebuilding."

NAIT will receive $75,000 to support student scholarships and awards with a focus on applicants from marginalized communities or those experiencing financial barriers. In addition, Mattamy will be contributing $40,000 for youth engagement initiatives as well as $10,000 to support experiential learning to promote and empower people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in the construction industry.

"Mattamy's generous contribution to student success will ease financial burdens for many students, making a career in the skilled trades a possibility they might not have otherwise considered," shares Matthew Lindberg, Dean, School of Construction and Building Sciences at NAIT.

$75,000 will also be dedicated to supporting scholarships and awards at SAIT, making a sizable impact on the lives of students from marginalized communities or those experiencing financial barriers with a desire to pursue a career in the trades. In addition, $10,000 of the committed funds will go towards enhancing existing dual-credit youth initiatives at SAIT, providing high-school students with an opportunity to explore post-secondary education and career pathways. $40,000 will also be used to establish a new multi-trade exploratory youth program at SAIT. This new program will have a residential construction focus and will give participants the chance to gain hands-on experience and explore different trade options.

"This collaboration is an excellent opportunity to help youth explore and discover their passions in the trades while giving them the tools and resources they need to shape their futures," says Rozlynn Wick, Associate Director, Strategic Youth Initiatives at SAIT. "Strong, collaborative partnerships between post-secondary, secondary, and industry are critical in creating and delivering programs that help youth find their passion and their pathway. We look forward to working with Mattamy Homes and the Calgary Board of Education to empower youth and to help them discover the exciting possibilities available through the trades and this new program."

In addition, Mattamy will be collaborating with both educational hubs to organize site tours, giving students a firsthand look at the practical application of their skills at an active community under construction.

As Canada's population continues to grow, the shortage of skilled tradespeople poses a significant challenge for affordable housing. Mattamy Homes recognizes that bridging this gap is essential, and through this multi-year commitment with NAIT and SAIT, Mattamy is taking steps towards finding a long-term, sustainable solution.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About NAIT

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) is a leading Canadian polytechnic, delivering education in science, technology and the environment; business; health and skilled trades. With over 34,000 credit and non-credit students and a 98 per cent employer satisfaction rate, NAIT grads help fuel the economic engine of the province. NAIT is committed to helping Alberta and industry partners fill the skilled shortage labour market and has planned growth to increase the more than 10, 000 apprenticeship seats NAIT currently offers. Recognized as one of Alberta's top employers, NAIT provides outstanding returns on investment for its graduates, industry partners, the provincial government and the people of Alberta. Visit www.nait.ca for more information.

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first of its kind, publicly funded technical school in North America. As a global leader in applied education and research — serving nearly 40,000 students annually — SAIT offers certificate, diploma, post diploma, apprenticeship and applied degree programs, baccalaureate degrees, corporate training and more than 1,000 continuing education courses, along with four dedicated, award-winning areas of research and capacity for new and emerging research. Curriculum and research priorities are developed through industry partnerships to ensure graduates have the skills and knowledge required to fulfill the demand for talent. SAIT is honoured to be recognized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2024, and to be ranked fourth by Research Infosource Inc. in the Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada for 2024. CEOWORLD Magazine ranked the SAIT School of Business #49 on the list of Best Business Schools in the World for 2024, and the School of Hospitality and Tourism placed #14 on their list of Best Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools in the World for 2024. Visit www.sait.ca for more information.

