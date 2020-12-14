Mattamy Homes Celebrates 100,000 Closings

"My dream has always been to create places where families can experience the best life has to offer by thoughtfully planning homes and communities that suit the way they really live," said Peter Gilgan, Founder of Mattamy Homes & CEO of Mattamy Asset Management. "Reaching a milestone like this and knowing that 100,000 families have chosen Mattamy to help fulfill their dreams of homeownership is an incredible privilege and honour. Each of our employees and homeowners has played an important role in helping us achieve this milestone."

"Mattamy has a proud past, which has laid the foundation for a strong present and an even more exciting future," said Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "42 years and 100,000 homes later our focus remains the same – one home and one family at a time."

"There's nothing better than handing over the keys to a new homeowner," said Keith Bass, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "Having 100,000 of those moments is very special. Every member of the Mattamy family is looking forward to continuing to expand our roster of happy homeowners across the organization."

Today more than ever, home is a place to be celebrated. The real meaning of home has never been clearer and more important, as it's where we live, feel safe, raise our families, play and work. The entire Mattamy family is immensely grateful to each of our homeowners for allowing us to be a part of their story – 100,000 homes and counting.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

