Mattamy Homes Canada Partners with theturnlab to Build a New Ad Agency Model

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes Canada has signed a partnership with start-up marketing innovators theturnlab to build a custom-made marketing services agency that better suits the demands of advertisers in an always-on, omni-channel marketplace. This bold direction for Mattamy Homes Canada is the result of a six-month-long audit of its marketing and advertising practices across both internal and external stakeholders.

"As our brand continues to face dynamic market conditions and digital disruption, we had to ask ourselves: how can we do this better and remain ahead of the competition?" says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "And after much research, in partnership with theturnlab, we believe the answer is a new ad agency model."

In addition to the audit, theturnlab has conducted multiple workshops with Mattamy's five divisions across its Canadian markets, working closely with the various marketing teams to co-design the right mix of people, process and product. The insights gained were the building blocks of what is being called an "Outsourced In-House Agency."

"We know from our previous life running an integrated ad agency that the traditional AOR model simply does not fit companies that demand both research-driven strategic horsepower and nimble, 'always-on' execution," says Howard Chang, Co-Founder at theturnlab. "The model we have co-designed with Mattamy Homes is a hybrid that takes the best of what consultancies can offer—like research, strategy and planning—partnered with a dedicated in-house agency team, outsourced to and managed by theturnlab on a cost-plus formula."

This unique model delivers a number of key advantages. It provides substantial access to theturnlab's senior subject matter experts in the areas of research, strategy, consumer insights, technology, media, creative and product innovation, while delivering the ability to produce high-quality marketing materials at the volume, pace and agility demanded by Mattamy.

"What we really appreciated through this process was theturnlab's willingness to fall in love with our problem," says Sepideh Morshedizadeh, Vice President of Marketing at Mattamy Homes Canada. "The result is a customized approach that promises more of the right full-time person-hours on our business, at a lower net cost."

theturnlab is ramping up the Mattamy Homes Canada "Outsourced In-House" team over the next few months with new consumer research already in market that will guide planning for new ad campaigns, technology and customer experience products launching this fall and winter.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About theturnlab

Toronto-based startup theturnlab is a consultancy-led, marketing technology company with services and products that span research, strategy, marketing, media and a full suite of technology services. The Canadian B Corp was one of the first marketing agencies in North America to be certified carbon neutral and serves as an incubator for products and platforms that solve social, environmental and market challenges. Visit www.theturnlab.com for more information.

