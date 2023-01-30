Mattamy Homes breaks ground on three GTA projects in one week

Highly anticipated urban communities in Toronto, Milton and Burlington all launch construction

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, broke ground on three communities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last week, continuing to help address the region's ongoing housing shortage with thoughtfully designed multi-residential communities in key markets. Ceremonies to mark the start of construction were held for Westbend on Bloor Street West in Toronto, Mile & Creek in Milton, and Martha James in Burlington, and were attended by local dignitaries, future homeowners and project team members.

"We are thrilled to break ground on three highly anticipated communities" says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "Mile & Creek and Westbend launched to market just this past November and Martha James early last year. For all three communities to now have shovels in the ground proves that well-located developments that are reasonably priced and designed for homeowners will always perform. It's a testament to the dedication and passion of our team that we celebrated all three milestones this past week and continues to prove our confidence in the market and ongoing investment in GTA real estate."

Mattamy's GTA Urban Division launched in the summer of 2021, as an ambitious initiative to expand and enhance the company's multi-family, mid- and high-rise offering in the GTA. The Division has a roster of 40 high-rise and multi-family developments within its master-planned communities in the Greater Toronto market, and its pipeline has grown to over 13,700 suites across 19 communities.

Set on the north side of Bloor between Keele and Dundas West, Westbend is the first pre-construction condo to launch within 500 metres of High Park in more than five years. The 13-storey project features 174 suites and was designed by Quadrangle Architects to complement the community where it rises. Its crisp architecture is modern yet timeless. Dressed in bricks and moody metal, Westbend is an elegant composition of clean lines and warm materiality. The work to begin on site will be the drilling of boreholes required for the geothermal system, which is a sustainable approach to heating and cooling that leverages the constant temperature of the earth.

Mile & Creek is the first phase of a six-building master-planned condo community in Milton, Ontario, offering buyers the opportunity to get in on the ground floor in an increasingly difficult home ownership market. Backing onto protected greenspace and weaved naturally into the broader Milton landscape, Mile & Creek offers the perfect balance between natural landscapes and urban amenities, located just 10 minutes from the 401 and 407, as we all as the Milton Go Station. This community will also rely on geothermal heating and cooling, further supporting Mattamy's commitment to sustainability.

Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, Martha James Condominiums in Burlington blends the charms of one of the GTA's most desirable communities with urban convenience. Defined by warm brick masonry and discreet glass façade that mirrors the sky and shimmering lake. Located steps from the shops of downtown, and close to the shore of Lake Ontario, the 13-storey development boasts unrivalled amenities — both and inside and out.

"These three communities, along with Clockwork and Soleil Condo communities represent the first slate of sales launches for the GTA Urban Division, which was formed in response to the region's ongoing need for increased density and greater affordability," says Alison O'Neill, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Design Studio for Mattamy's GTA Urban Division "So far, the positive and welcome response to each of these communities tells us that we're on the right track. The best way for Mattamy to continue supporting Canadians is by building more homes and communities in the urban centres where they are needed most."

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

