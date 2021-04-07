Mattamy Homes breaks ground on Telaro, a luxury residential community for active adults in Tradition

Neighbors will meet at the 15,000-square-foot clubhouse that features a fitness center, café, lounge and card rooms. The building will open onto resort-style and lap pools, cabanas, and a poolside bar and market. Homeowners will enjoy community gardens, an event lawn, and sports courts for pickleball, tennis, basketball and bocce.

Residents will have direct access to Tradition's T Trail, an experiential 20-mile, multimodal system connecting them to the entire community on dedicated paths for biking, walking, running, and carting, plus TIM, South Florida's first autonomous shuttle service.

"Homeowner benefits will extend throughout Tradition, including world-class healthcare at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "A short, scenic ride on our TIM will bring them to our vibrant downtown that offers dining, entertainment and engaging programs."

Mattamy is offering collections of one-story residences on 400-plus homesites. The Serenity Collection has three villa designs. They range from 1,376-1,880 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 or 2.5 baths and 2-car garages.

The Tranquility Collection has four single-family floor plans. They range from 1,700-2,351 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 or 2.5 baths and 2-car garages. And the Oasis Collection has four single-family home designs. Those range from 2,245-2,830 square feet with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2.5 or 3 bathrooms, and 2 or 3-car garages.

Now under construction at the intersection of Southwest Village Parkway and Southwest Discovery Way, Telaro is scheduled to open in fall 2021. To become a VIP and receive exclusive updates, visit mattamyhomes.com/florida/port-st-lucie/port-st-lucie/tradition/telaro-at-tradition.

ABOUT MATTAMY HOMES

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-plus year history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Dallas, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

