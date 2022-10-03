Mattamy Homes breaks ground on new Southwinds community near Calgary, AB

Depending on the chosen floorplan, each home ranges from 1,409-2,904 square feet, with either a single or double car garage, two to three bedrooms, and two and a half baths. 36' and 44' single-detached homes will also be available in Southwinds and built using Mattamy's signature WideLot™ design, allowing for larger rooms and spacious front porches.

Southwinds will be Mattamy's third master-planned community in Airdrie, with 45% of the total plan area dedicated to parks, schools and recreational spaces. The new community will also be home to the city's first reconstructed dry creek, built using vegetation from the original farmstead.

"We are thrilled to break ground on the highly anticipated Southwinds community," says Joe Case, Vice President, Land Development for Mattamy's Alberta Division. "The great architecture, extensive amenities, and the city's natural offerings make Southwinds an exceptional community for all stages of homebuyers."

Residents at Southwinds will be equipped to enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle year-round with plenty of amenities, including a fenced off-leash dog park, bike pump track, picnic area, BBQ pit, pickle ball courts, and a trail that leads to Osborne Park. The community is also only a few minutes from Chinook Winds Park, home to an ice rink, skate park, baseball diamond and spray park.

Northcott Prairie School, a new K-8 public school, is near the community, with two additional future school sites in the works, as well as a future City of Airdrie Recreation Centre.

Southwinds is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, medical clinics, banks and more. Minutes from the Queen Elizabeth II highway and a 15-minute drive from the Calgary International Airport, residents can also easily travel around the area and beyond.

For more information, please visit: Southwinds

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In Canada, the company stretches across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

