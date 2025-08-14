Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2025 and posted LTM financial results for the fourth quarter on Intralinks.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 32.4% to $2.66B from $2.01B in the prior year quarter

from in the prior year quarter Homes closed increased 28.9% to 3,509 from 2,722 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 20.2% to 1,808 homes from 2,267 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 28.5% to 3,934 units from 5,501 units in the prior year quarter

Full Year May 31, 2025 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 0.5% to $6.40B from $6.44B in the prior year

from in the prior year Homes closed decreased 0.5% to 8,453 from 8,496 in the prior year

Net sales orders decreased 13.0% to 6,885 homes from 7,910 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial results live on August 20th, 2025 from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

