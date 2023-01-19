Mattamy Homes announces Hearthstone show home grand opening in Sherwood Park, Alberta

New Sherwood Park community sales centre and six show homes available for touring as of Saturday

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced the grand opening of its sales centre and six show homes at Hearthstone, a new community of townhomes, semi-detached and single-family homes in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

Starting in the upper $300,000s, the highly anticipated community offers 22 open concept floorplans ranging from 1,341 to 2,766 square feet, with walkout lots, lots backing onto the environmental reserve, lots adjacent to the Helen Lavender Park, and lots backing onto the stormwater pond. 56 lots are available for purchase during the initial release.

Homeowners in Hearthstone can enjoy all that nature has to offer with 40 acres of naturally retained environmental reserve including a wetland and nearby creek, park spaces with play structures, 2.68 acres of preserved woodlot featuring picnic sites, lookouts, boardwalks and trails, two storm ponds totaling 25 acres, 37 kilometres of walking and biking trails, and local marketplaces.

"Hearthstone is Mattamy's first entrance into the Sherwood Park area and is a prime example of how thoroughly and thoughtfully we design our homes to seamlessly complement their natural surroundings," says Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "The six new show homes – three single-family, one semi-detached and two rear lane townhomes – serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home with access to an abundance of outdoor spaces."

Hearthstone has been designed to marry the outdoor lifestyle our homeowners crave with the comforts of home. Offering three exterior options – farmhouse, prairie and craftsman – to suit all homeowners design preferences, Hearthstone is primely located 25 minutes east of downtown Edmonton.

Hearthstone invites you to join its grand opening celebration on Saturday, January 21st from 1pm-4pm at the Hearthstone Show Home Parade, 1009 Hearthstone Boulevard, Sherwood Park, Alberta. The event will include free family-friendly activities including show home tours, an outdoor dance party with a DJ and performers, caricature artist, s'mores and hot chocolate station, and prizes. Following the grand opening, the Hearthstone sales centre and show homes will be available for walk-ins and by appointment – Monday to Thursday from 1pm-8pm as well as Saturday, Sunday and Holidays from 11am-6pm.

For more information on Mattamy's first Sherwood Park community, call 780-449-1369 or visit MattamyHomes.com/Hearthstone.

